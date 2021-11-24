Sandi the Holiday Sand Tree Turns 10

Sandi, the star of the City of West Palm Beach’s annual Holiday in Paradise and the world’s only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree, will celebrate her tenth birthday this holiday season.

Sandi and the other sand sculptures will be illuminated during a formal ceremony at the Clematis by Night Holiday Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 2, from 6-9 p.m., on the Great Lawn. The celebration will include a concert, an appearance by Santa Claus, and additional activities.

“In 10 years, Holiday in Paradise featuring Sandi has cemented itself as a beloved holiday tradition for West Palm Beach residents, families and thousands of visitors to our city,” said City of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “We welcome everyone to celebrate with us at Holiday in Paradise and to wish Sandi a happy tenth birthday!”

This year’s Holiday in Paradise community partner is the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach. The nonprofit will provide additional activities, including a scavenger hunt to find Sandi’s friends on each floor of the library and a letter-writing station where kids can send cards to Sandi and receive a splashy response.

Through December 30, nightly music and light shows will run on the quarter-hour from 6-10 p.m., except when showtimes are adjusted during special events. As part of New Year’s Eve celebrations, the shows will run until midnight. The city’s Centennial Fountain (127 N Clematis St.) will dance in synchronized fashion during Sandi’s shows.

All Holiday in Paradise activities will take place on the Great Lawn unless otherwise noted. Events include:

TEE-KI Time Mini Golf Thursdays through Sundays; 6-9 p.m; $3 per person

The tropical 9-hole course will illuminate just steps from where Sandi shines brightly. Tickets and refreshments will be available for purchase from the new WPB Tiki concession trailer.

Sandi’s Storytime and Holiday Movies Friday, December 10; 6 -10 p.m.; free

All are invited for a fun storytime on the Great Lawn as Sandi narrates how she came to be, followed by a sing-along of ‘Frosty the Snowman.’ A showing of The Santa Clause 2 (PG) will immediately follow.

Sandi and Santa’s Annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday, December 18; 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. seatings at the Lake Pavilion (101 S Flagler Drive); $6 per person

Enjoy a pancake breakfast with all the fixings steps away from Sandi. The experience also includes private access to a visit with Santa. Please note, tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite (a small Eventbrite processing fee will be applied).

Sunday on the Waterfront, featuring the Aloha Islanders December 19; 4-7 p.m.; free

All patrons are expected to follow current CDC guidelines, and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the venue. Holiday in Paradise takes place on the Great Lawn (100 N. Clematis Street). For more information about Holiday in Paradise and other city events, click here, call (561) 822-1515 (TTY: 800-955-8771) or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch. Follow the West Palm Beach GreenMarket on Facebook and Instagram @WPBGreenMarket.