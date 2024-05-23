6 Things to Do at Cox Science Center This Summer

Escape to indoor and outdoor summer entertainment for the whole family at Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach. From dinosaur-inspired exhibits to days honoring local heroes, read on for all of the summer offerings.

Minotaur’s “Dinosaur Revolution”

Venture through a giant maze, puzzle, and problem-solve while encountering dinosaurs in the interactive exhibit, on view to September 29.

Coral Carnaval

On June 4, dive into the world of corals during the Coral Carnaval conservation event. Hosted in partnership with The Reef Institute, enjoy presentations from coral experts, create coral-themed crafts, and peruse vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by the planetarium for a series of showings, including Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef, Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure, and One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure.

Hometown Hero Appreciation Day

Show some local love by participating in Hometown Hero Appreciation Day June 15. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans, active-duty military, first responders, Gold Star Families, and up to four guests will receive free admission an hour before doors open to the general public.

Guests will enjoy special activities such as military vehicle demonstrations, meet-and-greets with local armed forces, live science demonstrations, and military ceremonies.

Science on Tap

Head to NOBO Brewing Company for Science on Tap with guest speaker Annie Page of the Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute June 20, beginning at 7 p.m.

All About Sharks

Cox Science Center will host a jaw-dropping week dedicated to sharks in partnership with the American Shark Conservancy June 22-26. Strengthen shark knowledge with activities, labs, presentations, and more, including daily touch tanks and shark presentations in the 10,000-gallon fresh and saltwater aquarium, a feeding frenzy, and ocean-themed crafts.

Nights at the Museum

On the last Friday of each month through September, from 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy an evening of exploration during the Nights at the Museum events. Each event features a different theme, offering guests of all ages the opportunity to engage in interactive science crafts, activities, exhibits and planetarium shows. Some of the themes include space explorers, archaeological adventures and more.