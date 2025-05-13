A Guide to West Palm Beach’s Industry Alley

Founded in 2019 by Joshua Korman as a pop-up espresso bar at now-closed Elizabeth Ave Station (the current brick-and-mortar storefront arrived in 2021), Composition Coffee is one of West Palm Beach’s favorite coffeehouses—the kind of neighborhood spot where you’re bound to run into an old friend or leave with a new one. But this is no average joe: the team takes their responsibility as “the final stewards of some of the world’s most special coffee” seriously, and that quality-obsessed ethos is obvious in every ethical, artisanal sip.

From humble roots as a Tacos and Hip-Hop pop-up that garnered a cult following to a Grandview Public Market taco stand to a permanent home in Industry Alley, Zipitios is a community watering hole that continues to host regular events. Owners Niria and Ricky Perez serve a unique fusion of cuisines from El Salvador and Mexico; try a pupusa, birria taco, or weekend-only breakfast burrito.

Fellas walk out of El Cid Barbershop & Perfumery looking like haircut models, in part thanks to owner Juan Abreu’s 20 years of experience. The boutique shop specializes in old-world barbering, classic men’s grooming, and niche, hard-to-find colognes.

If you love music or collecting, owner-operated record shop Rust & Wax is a treasure trove. Stop in for a listening party or to sift through (or sell) new, used, rare, and imported vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, record players, books, vintage T-shirts, and more.

Sneakerheads convene at Reluxe, a shop specializing in hard-to-find footwear, sneakers, and streetwear. At this flagship location—which feels as hallowed as a gallery—fanatics and fashionistos can buy, sell, and trade for the latest and greatest.

Trash turns into treasure at Resource Depot, a creative reuse center where you can shop by the bin for your next craft project, donate reusable materials, or attend workshops and events.