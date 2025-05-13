Palm Beach Symphony to Present “The Encore”

Palm Beach Symphony will close its 2024-2025 Masterworks Series with “The Encore” concert at the Kravis Center on Monday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Led by Palm Beach Symphony music director and conductor Gerard Schwarz, the symphony will share the Dreyfoos Hall stage with approximately 110 middle and high school students, undergraduate and graduate students, music teachers, and community members representing public and private schools, colleges, universities, conservatories, and orchestras from across the region.

Among those participating are five of Palm Beach Symphony’s Lisa Bruna B-Major Award winners: 2025 winners and graduating seniors Thomas “Aidan” Gardner (flute) and Alexander Rodriguez (euphonium); 2024 winner Arturo Dekle (French horn), now a student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts; 2023 winner Bobbi Zimmelman (clarinet), now a student at Carnegie Mellon University; and 2022 winner Dion Sellitti (baritone saxophone), now a student at Florida Atlantic University.

“The Encore” will also feature pianist Kevin Kenner, who will celebrate his sixty-second birthday with a performance of Frédéric Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21. This is made possible by support from the Park Foundation, Patrick and Milly Park.

Prior to the concert, guests will enjoy visiting with community organizations including Ballet Palm Beach, Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts, Cox Science Center and Aquarium, Norton Museum of Art, Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, Palm Beach Dramaworks, and West Palm Beach Library Foundation that will be set up in the Kravis Center lobby to share information about how to engage with their programs.

For information about the evening’s program and to purchase tickets ($25-$95), visit PalmBeachSymphony.org, call (561) 281-0145, or visit the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at (700 South Dixie Highway, Suite 100, West Palm Beach).