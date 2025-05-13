Palm Beach County Open Studios Returns

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s third annual Palm Beach County Open Studios will offer exclusive access to 100 professional artists’ creative spaces across The Palm Beaches May 17-18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Artists will present pieces in various mediums, from traditional techniques like oil painting to contemporary expressions like spray paint, digital art, and, for the first time, tattoo. Visitors can even find woodworking, ceramics, glass works, and wearable pieces.

The Cultural Council will also open its Lake Worth Beach headquarters to showcase works by three local creatives—including Jeanne Martin, the featured artist for the Council’s MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture) celebration this May.

“As part of our commitment to serving Palm Beach County’s cultural sector, Open Studios enables the public to directly visit and support local creative professionals,” says Dave Lawrence, the Council’s president and CEO. “Guests can also explore unique hubs like the Lighthouse ArtCenter, Arts Warehouse, and the Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts. We invite everyone to celebrate our vibrant arts community with us this May.”

For more information, visit openstudiospbc.com for a free guide and digital map of participating artists and locations.