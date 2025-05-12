A Week of Eats in the Palm Beaches

Sunday

Noon

Whether you prefer to start your week with a sleep-in, a church service, or a walk on the beach, Pink Steak is at the ready to fill you up with great food and good vibes after your morning routine. Available every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., the Lobsta Disco Brunch features a live DJ, cocktails, Champagne, and a trio of Maine lobster entrées all priced at $39.

3 P.M.

A Proper Tea, Proper Grit, West Palm Beach

From the decadence of disco to the refinement of a traditional tea service, continue your day with a Proper Tea at Proper Grit inside The Ben hotel. Offered daily between 3 and 5 p.m., this tea service includes unlimited pots of tea and multiple tiers of gourmet finger sandwiches, scones, and pastries. Guests can also sip on Champagne or a specialty cocktail while soaking in views of the Intracoastal.

5:30 P.M.

Bingo, Swifty’s, Palm Beach

Game night under the stars? Count us in! Make a reservation and secure a table for Bingo, held every Sunday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Swifty’s, The Colony Hotel’s signature poolside restaurant. While you await that lucky draw, snack on a special game night menu, which includes charcuterie, tuna tartare nachos, and a themed flatbread.

8 P.M.

Dessert and a Nightcap, Waterway Café, Palm Beach Gardens

Shoo off those Sunday scaries with the ultimate Floridian experience: dessert and a nightcap on the water. Head to Waterway Café—which debuted a full-scale renovation in January—to savor such sweets as key lime pie or Orange Florida Sunshine Cake. Belly up to the floating bar (the only one in the state!) for a tropical-tinged cocktail to end the night.

Happy Hour Picks

Blackbird Modern Asian, Jupiter

Tuesday to Sunday 4 to 6 p.m., Monday 4 to 10 p.m.

Half off cocktails, wine, and beer. Selection of discounted small and large plates.

Monday

8 A.M.

Juice Happy Hour, Amici Market , Palm Beach

As if starting the day the healthy way wasn’t its own reward, the good people at Amici Market offer a half-price deal on all juices between 8 and 9 a.m., Monday through Saturday. The early bird gets the Poinciana (carrot, pineapple, lemon, ginger) or one of a dozen other, equally delicious options.

11 A.M.

Early Lunch and a Milkshake, Green’s Pharmacy, Palm Beach

Okay, so you’ve finished your morning meetings on the island and are ravenous. You’re craving pancakes but your colleague wants a club sandwich. While this may be a predicament for some, you know you can have the best of both at Green’s, a circa-1938 pharmacy and luncheonette that has become a Palm Beach institution. The one thing you can agree on? Milkshakes for dessert.

5 P.M.

Meatloaf and Martini Mondays, Mr. B’s , West Palm Beach

It’s 5 o’clock always at Mr. B’s, Central County’s coolest new hot spot. Swing by on Mondays, when Mr. B’s Meatloaf (with mashed potatoes, cremini gravy, and Parmesan string beans) is on special and martinis with either Tito’s Vodka or Hendrick’s Gin are $12 a pop. And don’t request the check without ordering a slice of coconut cake—a perennial favorite from Mr. B’s sister restaurant, Kitchen in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

5 P.M.

Meatless Monday, Christopher’s Kitchen, Palm Beach Gardens

If you prefer your Monday dinner sans meat, then visit Christopher’s Kitchen, a temple to all things plant-based. Highlights include vegan “sushi” rolls, stacked nachos with cashew cheese, and pizzas made on gluten-free crust.

More Meatless Dining

Many restaurants are closed on Mondays, so we recommend getting your veg on another day at:

Open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday, Queen of Sheeba presents authentic Ethiopian food (including many vegetarian options) from James Beard Award–nominated chef Lojo Washington.

Darbster , West Palm Beach

Culinary staples get a vegan-friendly makeover at Darbster, which serves dinner Tuesday through Sunday and brunch on the weekend.

Happy Hour Picks

Le Colonial, Delray Beach

Saigon Social happy hour, Monday to Friday 4 to 6 p.m.

Curated menu of discounted drinks and dishes (including house martinis for $11) in the restaurant’s lounge area.

Tuesday

8 A.M.

Smoothie and Breakfast, Garden Butcher , Boca Raton

For a breakfast that tastes as good as it looks—and is also good for you—make a beeline to Garden Butcher, which doesn’t utilize any refined sugar or seed oils in its food. Pair your breakfast burrito or protein waffle with one of the smoothies, which have garnered attention on social media for their Erewhon-like aesthetics and ingredients. Craving Hailey Bieber’s viral Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie but don’t want to fly to L.A.? Scratch the same itch with the Garden Butcher’s Strawberry Glow.

Noon

Taco Tuesday, PapiChulo , Jupiter and Royal Palm Beach

Is it even Tuesday if you don’t eat tacos? We’ll leave that question to the philosophers while we eat our weight in tacos at PapiChulo. Swing by one of two locations from 11 a.m. until close to sample a selection of tacos priced at $3.75 each, plus other bites for $6.50 and half off all drinks.

5 P.M.

Oyster Night, Fern , West Palm Beach

When it comes to oysters, it’s impossible to eat just one. Try the BOGO special at Fern, a Rancher’s Reserve restaurant that celebrates the gems of the sea and land in equal measure.

11 P.M.

Flanigan’s is beloved for lunch and dinner (hello, baby back ribs of our dreams), but it really comes alive after a night on the town (the West Palm location is down the street from Mary Lou’s, just saying). Order a pitcher of anything and dig into a pile of curly fries, chicken wings, or Tumbleweed onions on the house.

Happy Hour Picks

Lamarina, West Palm Beach

Tuesday to Friday 5 to 6 p.m.

Half-priced sushi rolls, cocktails, wine, and beer at the bar lounge.

Wednesday

10 A.M.

Chicken Caesar Wrap, Vinny’s Café , Boca Raton

Skip breakfast and be at Vinny’s Café as soon as it opens to get your hands on the viral chicken Caesar wrap. While the wrap is available throughout the day, you’ll want to arrive early to avoid waiting in what can be an hourlong line. But is the wait worth it? Absolutely. Chicken Caesar wraps are having a moment—and Vinny’s chopped, loaded, and massive wrap is one of the best in the country.

1 P.M.

Midday Dessert, Sant Ambroeus , Palm Beach

Having dessert after a meal is fine, but if you really want to enjoy it without any savory distractions, give it top billing—and finish the whole thing! You can’t go wrong with any of the cakes, but let’s just say a slice of the Sant Ambroeus, with its moist almond sponge and heavenly chocolate mousse, gives new meaning to “afternoon delight.”

4 P.M.

With two Delray locations—in downtown and out west—Death by Pizza and its Detroit-style pies have garnered a cult following among foodies ever since it opened in 2020. On Wednesdays, D by P disciples pray to the altar of chicken wings. Patrons receive 10 wings free with the purchase of 10 wings. This special is takeout only, and the wings come in such craveable flavors as honey buffalo and Korean barbecue.

8 P.M.

Wine Wednesday, Lynora’s , multiple locations

Keep the Italian vibes going at Lynora’s, which offers half off select bottles of wine at its restaurants in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, and Palm City. Round out your meal with the Piccante pizza and the Tiramisu Classico cake.

Happy Hour Picks

Novecento, Delray Beach

Tuesday to Sunday 3 to 7 p.m.

Two-for-one drink specials and discounted food menu.

Thursday

8 A.M.

Hive has become an absolute must for the ladies who lunch and everyone in between. As of May 1, Hive has introduced an all-day menu, available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Swing by for a pastry and latte to go, grab a table for a leisurely brunch, or return later for top-notch lunch and dinner classics.

Noon

Open Tuesday through Saturday, Beauregard’s delivers New York deli tastes via Florida-sourced ingredients. Owner and chef Cameron Falls cures, smokes, and steams his own pastrami—a multiweek process that makes all the difference in his best-selling pastrami sandwich and pastrami Reuben.

4 P.M.

At this “five-star dive bar,” nostalgic surrounds, playful comfort food, and whimsical cocktails are all on tap. Swing by on Thursdays for the $24 Adult Happy Meal: your choice of a smash burger or chicken sandwich with an old-fashioned, margarita, or daisy (vodka, elderflower, lemon, blackberry, and mint). Of course, every Happy Meal needs a surprise—and this one comes with a custom scratch off redeemable for discounts during your next visit.

8 P.M.

Dine for a Cause, Galley , West Palm Beach

Nestled inside the Hilton West Palm Beach, Galley turns philanthropy into a culinary endeavor on Thursdays, when 10 percent of proceeds are donated to a Palm Beach County charity. There is a new nonprofit beneficiary every month; May proceeds will benefit the Palm Beach Symphony, while June’s will support Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center.

Happy Hour Picks

Mia Rosebud, Boca Raton

Tuesday to Saturday 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday and Monday 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Selection of half-priced spirits, cocktails, wine, and beer, as well as discounts on small and large plates at the bar and on the outdoor piazza.

Friday

9 A.M.

If Friday is your designated cheat day, then buckle up. Make The Pantry by Rose’s Daughter your first stop. While there are plenty of healthy options to be had (we recommend the acai bowls), this spot is known for its made-from-scratch pastries and innovative mash-ups, including elevated Pop-Tarts, cookie croissants, and savory macarons.

1 P.M.

Box Lunch, Buccan Sandwich Shop , West Palm Beach

In the years since Clay Conley introduced this casual daytime complement to his popular Palm Beach restaurant, Buccan, the sandwich shop has all but dwarfed its predecessor—at least in terms of social media fame. The beef carpaccio sandwich, in particular, has received millions of views and likes on Instagram alone. Make it the centerpiece of your box lunch, which comes with a nonalcoholic drink, pickle, house-made chips, and a chocolate chip cookie for $24. Though this deal is only at the West Palm location, as of press time, plans were in action to offer it at the Palm Beach outpost too.

7 P.M.

White Cosmo and Tasting Menu, Café Boulud , Palm Beach

For the ultimate treat-yourself dinner, make a reservation to experience the tasting menu at Café Boulud inside The Brazilian Court Hotel. The meal includes six courses of seasonal chef selections, with wine pairings available for an additional charge. Arrive a few minutes early to have a White Cosmo—easily one of the island’s best cocktails—prior to your four-star feast.

2 A.M.

24-Hour Window, Havana Restaurant , West Palm Beach

What you do with your Friday night is your own business. But should you find yourself with a late-night hankering for Cuban food, the answer is Havana. The restaurant’s walk-up window is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week—meaning it’s never too late (too early?) for ham croquettes, guava pastries, and empanadas.

Happy Hour Picks

Echo, Palm Beach

Monday to Friday 5 to 6 p.m.

Half-priced cocktails and sushi in the Dragonfly Lounge and restaurant terrace.

Saturday

7 A.M.

Doughnuts, Aioli, West Palm Beach

There aren’t many good reasons to wake up before 7 on a Saturday morning, but Aioli’s doughnuts are one of them. Early is key when it comes to scoring these brioche beauties, which boast such flavors as pumpkin spice, strawberry lemonade, and dulce de leche. Press the snooze button too many times, and you’ll have to wait until next week. Besides, you can always grab a signature Crack Coffee (espresso with your choice of milk, coconut oil, organic coconut sugar, cayenne, and cinnamon) to help wake up.

2:30 P.M.

Afternoon Menu, Pistache, West Palm Beach

For a lazy but tasty afternoon à la Paris, pull up a chair at Pistache and order a dish or two from the French bistro’s afternoon menu, available daily from 2:30 to 5 p.m. While “linner” may not be as catchy a portmanteau as “brunch,” this menu’s light yet flavorful dishes capture the best of lunch and dinner.

6 P.M.

Cocktails and Bar Bites, Juicy, West Palm Beach

Walk the few blocks from Pistache to Juicy, a 22-seat bar from the same culinary masterminds behind Tropical Smokehouse. As the name might suggest, tropical fruits are a star ingredient in Juicy’s cocktails. Order a round of Guava Pastelitos (the drink, not the pastry) and bar bites like a brisket quesadilla or the Elena Ruz, a salty-sweet sandwich named for a twentieth-century Cuban socialite.

9 P.M.

Late Dinner, Mary Lou’s, West Palm Beach

When a venue’s hours are listed as 6 p.m. to “late,” you know you’re in for a good time. Such is the case at Mary Lou’s. Whether you want a table for dancing or dining, reservations are essential. Should you be interested in the latter, Mary Lou’s slings an array of over-the-top indulgences, including a millionaire’s baked potato and burnt honey ice cream. The pièce de résistance? An A5 Wagyu Big Mac priced at $50.

Happy Hour Picks

Ela Curry & Cocktails, Palm Beach Gardens

Reverse happy hour, daily 9 to 11 p.m.

Half off spirits and wine, $5 off all specialty cocktails, $5 beer, $12 bar bites outdoors at Peacock Tiki and inside at the restaurant’s bar and lounge area.