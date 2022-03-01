A Sight to Behold

Strengthening and hydrating eye remedies are a vital part of any daily beauty regime. The eye area, in general, is especially susceptible to signs of aging. Sun exposure, certain facial expressions, and poor lifestyle habits can speed up the development of crow’s feet, while the thin skin that is a natural part of our eyelid anatomy is prone to fine lines. Thankfully, potent ingredients including retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C can combat puffiness, sagging, wrinkles, and dark circles. Target the eyes and obtain a rested radiance with help from these six products.

Lock It In

Prep your face to go out day or night with the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin eye cream ($40), a specialized blend of five ceramides that secures moisture and provides a luminous contour.

From Within

The intensely hydrating Hydra3 Regenetic serum ($295) from Valmont is made for all skin types and enhances the natural production of hyaluronic acid.

Va Va Voom

From Noble Panacea’s The Brilliant Collection, the Vibrant Eye Infusion treatment ($149) is ideal for sensitive skin, featuring a lightweight cream that targets puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines.

World Wonder

Dark circles diminish and elasticity is heightened within four weeks of using Amala’s Youth-Renewing Powerhouse eye cream ($138), which boasts ingredients such as Moroccan atlas cedar extract, moth bean retinol, and French pine extract.

Sleep Tight

Suggested for nighttime application, the Tensage stem cell eye cream ($130) from Biopelle boasts caffeine and retinol to support the creation of new skin cells.

Let the Sun Shine

Lightweight and consisting of caffeine and probiotics, RéVive’s Sensitif eye cream ($165) incorporates SPF 30 to protect against sun damage.