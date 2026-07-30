Dr. Barbara Sturm Debuts in Palm Beach

Dr. Barbara Sturm has a new home in Palm Beach!

Located within The Royal Poinciana Plaza, the Dr. Barbara Sturm Palm Beach Spa & Boutique boasts cutting-edge services, including the Sturm Skin Analyzer, an AI-powered diagnostic tool delivering personalized skin analysis and treatment plans. Guests can also explore wellness enhancements including PEMF mat technology and red-light therapy, plus the complete Molecular Cosmetics collection.

Designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the spa blends Palm Beach’s iconic architectural history with Dr. Sturm’s clinical aesthetic, featuring polished pinks, pistachio greens, metal-sculpted palm trees, palm tree-inspired chandeliers.

Clients will experience high-performance facials across four treatment rooms. Each treatment is grounded in Dr. Sturm’s anti-inflammatory philosophy and formulated to support skin barrier function, boost hydration, and promote long-term skin health, leaving clients with the signature Sturmglow. Offerings include:

The Thermal Sculpt Renewal Facial

The Super Anti-Aging Facial

The ExoSome Facial, an advanced treatment that pairs the Exoso-metic Collection with micro-channeling for deep rejuvenation

To mark the Spa opening, Dr. Sturm and Bullard have co-created a limited-edition Palm Beach Kit, a curated collection of Martyn’s personal favorites from the Dr. Sturm line (think: the Enzyme Cleanser, The Good Vitamin C Serum, Ceramide Drops Face Oil, and the Face Cream Rich).

For more information, visit drsturm.com.