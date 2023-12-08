South Flagler House

Artfully combining the vibrant spirit and neo-classical grandeur of West Palm Beach, South Flagler House is designed by globally renowned Robert A.M. Stern Architects and presented by industry leader Related Companies.

South Flagler House offers its residents a rich assortment of exceptional on-site amenities and benefits. The waterside swimming pool is adorned with private cabanas and connects to a host of indoor and outdoor social spaces including an entertainment lounge with catering kitchen, two private dining rooms, game and card room, library, and wine tasting room. Executive conference rooms meet business needs while a comprehensive fitness center with gym, spa, putting green sports lounge, pickleball court, golf simulator lounge, Pilates and yoga studio attends to wellness. Activities and entertainment options are designed to cater to all ages with a private screening room, uniquely crafted children’s playroom with expansive outdoor terrace, immersive STEM room to stimulate imagination, and a lounge designed for children and teens. Exclusive programming leveraging Related’s esteemed collection of partner brands is tailored to residents’ interests, offering an enriching experience for those wishing to partake.

Robert A.M. Stern Architects is known for enhancing neighborhoods with iconic and timeless architecture that is thoughtfully integrated into its surroundings. Related Companies brings its 50 years of development and city building expertise to this project, transforming the luxury residential experience in South Florida. With a working relationship spanning over two decades and 16 successfully completed projects together, these two iconic firms have come together again to bring a once-in-a-generation opportunity to those looking for an estate-quality home within a waterfront, condominium setting.

Enjoy homes of expansive scale with spectacular unobstructed views and an unprecedented range of innovative lifestyle-driven amenities in South Florida’s most pedigreed waterfront location.

Two- to five- bedroom residences available. Pricing upon request.

Exclusive sales by Suzanne Frisbie of Frisbie Palm Beach at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group.

Southflaglerhouse.com | 561.621.4774