A Wicked Ride Returns to Delray Beach

Bringing a fun and fashionable twist to Halloween for a needy cause, the twelfth annual Witches of Delray Charity Bike Ride will attract an estimated 400 participants dressed in their finest “witch wear.” The ride will take place October 28 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., with witches trading in their brooms for decorated bicycles as they travel from Delray Beach City Hall through downtown and along scenic A1A.

“Where else but a town like Delray Beach can you see the creativity and spirit of the community come together in such a magical way?” says event co-founder Andie DeVoe.

The charitable ride has raised more than $150,000 to benefit Delray Beach’s Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF), a community-based organization serving nearly 700 local under-resourced children and families. ACCF children benefit from preschool, after-school, teen, and summer camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success.