Alvin Valley Debuts Inspired Shoe Collection

Since opening a boutique in Southampton, Palm Beach, and pop-up shop in Miami, designer Alvin Valley has embraced the resort lifestyle and its devotees. “I wanted to return to a warmer climate where my clients are relaxed and free of the city life,” said Valley.

This month, Alvin Valley Ltd. is celebrating the one year anniversary of its Palm Beach atelier on Worth Avenue. He customizes his collection—from his legendary fitting pants to evening wear—one-on-one with each client.

“I love working with clients and developing product with them. It’s real, and the honesty in the creative process is transparent,” he says. “You can find me there, fitting women of all ages and for all events, beyond parties to work clothes and beach dresses, and now shoes.”

The “King of Pants,” is now remodeling a new Palm Beach waterfront house, inspired by its architecture and the influx of new young clients who’ve recently relocated to the island. “I know I have a following for my pants, but I also wanted to design a more accessible product. There’s nothing more size-inclusive than shoes! I want to democratize and expand my offerings.”

The collection consists of 12 styles, all inspired by the Palm Beach lifestyle. The range includes open-toe mules, like the Devon. “It’s a sexy shoe, and vintage-inspired, yet very comfortable due to the 2.5″ chunky heel, and extra padded insole.” It also comes as a flat sandal.

Leather slides are also a key to the collection. The Libbie slides are fun and sexy and they were designed with Libbie Mugrabi in mind. “She’s a style maven who loves to be very modern and loves streetwear. She wears custom-made hoodies as dresses and is very playful and young. I wanted to create a shoe that would work with that style of woman, one who isn’t overtly sexy and isn’t dressing for men.”

The Libbie slide has an oversized bow that is very sculptural and playful for a woman who wants to wear a serious tailored suit. “I find it so amazing to be working with a different element in a woman’s wardrobe. Shoes can be so personal in a way I never imagined”

Price point from $375 to $675. Clients can custom order sizes from 34 to 42. The new Alvin Valley Ltd. collection will launch exclusively at his Palm Beach location on Worth Avenue, online, and on Instagram, followed by a bigger launch with Saks Fifth Ave and Neiman Marcus.