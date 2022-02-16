An Auto Affair at The Boca Raton

Start your engines! The fifteenth annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance will race back on the scene February 25-27 at The Boca Raton. Founded and directed by Rita and the late Rick Case of The Rick Case Automotive Group, the legendary celebration of the auto world’s finest is the globe’s largest concours owned by a charity, with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The three-day fete will kick off with a private VIP welcome reception at the recently revamped hotel February 25, followed by an evening of dinner, auctions, and a performance by Howie Mandel at the Grand Gala February 26. The beloved Concours d’Elegance will begin Sunday morning, led by Grand Marshal and Chasing Classic Cars star Wayne Carini. Car enthusiasts of all ages will check out more than 200 makes, including the “Marque of the Year” pre-war 1933 Chrysler Imperial roadster, 1960s Corvette coupes, 1963 Porsche 356, and more.