Angela Reynolds Hosts an Elegant Easter Brunch

While planning an Easter brunch at her 3,400-square-foot ranch on two rolling acres in Jupiter Farms, Angela Reynolds got the jitters. Especially nerve-racking were the moments before her guests arrived around 10:30 a.m.

“I always bite off more than I can chew,” says Reynolds, an interior designer who works with high-profile clients (Celine Dion, pro golfers, Crypto kings, and others) in South Florida and around the country. “Then I make it happen.”

The spunky mother of two grown children, Chloe and Oliver; two cats, Lucid and Banshee; and one Tibetan terrier, Saffy, Reynolds loves to live in a swirl of chaos that embodies her mantra of being perfectly imperfect. She was raised between Palm Beach and Richmond, Virginia, where she honed some of her design and hosting talents. While her family’s holidays in Richmond were more formal—with guests dining under Baccarat crystal chandeliers and on old-line porcelain dishes—Reynolds describes Easters in Palm Beach differently.

“Wherever we landed, Easter was never quiet,” she shares. “It was a joyful collision of five adult kids, their friends, my parents’ longtime circle, and an afternoon full of conversation, gin and tonics, flowers, sunlight, and unmistakable party energy.

“Life has changed so much since then and even more in the last decade,” continues Reynolds, who studied at London’s Inchbald School of Design. “I was excited to host this Easter brunch because I’m not a rule follower. Although I’m Christian and the holidays are important to me, I have my unique style and like to share it with party guests.”

For example, the dining tablescape—the focal point of the party held in her newly redesigned living and kitchen spaces—showcased her unique take on Easter. A moody meadow unfolded like a scene from an Irish fairy tale. Cascading wildflowers mingled with whimsical touches of spring, such as antique hand-painted eggs. Baby chicks, birds perched on twig nests, and sculptural bunnies peeked out from soft layers of moss and petals, creating an enchanted and intimate landscape.

“Rather than leaning into traditional pastel cheer, the design embraces a richer, more atmospheric palette, evoking the quiet poetry of nature at dusk,” says Reynolds. “The result is a tablescape that feels alive and uncontrived, inviting my guests into a storybook setting where Easter’s symbols of renewal are reimagined.”

To craft the floral displays, Reynolds worked with her artist friend and neighbor Monica Brent, who rode to the event atop her 22-year-old mule named Peter. “We wanted a different kind of Easter that was more foresty,” says Brent, who also brought her bunny, Bun Bun, to the party.

Starting with moss as a base for the tablescape, they incorporated a variety of florals from Palm Beach Wholesale Flowers to illustrate the meadow theme: amaranthus, both pink and blushing bride protea, purple ranunculus, and blue eryngium supernova. They also used bush clematis, silver brunia greenery stems, eucalyptus greenery stems, and green lepidium.

Some guests gathered on the designer’s sweeping porch overlooking the property, while others walked through the home’s renovated public areas. They sipped batched cocktails by a mixologist from Stage Kitchen & Bar, including Muling on a Sunday, a take on a classic vodka mule topped with ginger beer and dehydrated lime, and Palm Beach Problems, featuring gin garnished with watermelon and rosemary. They shared stories and discussed each other’s lives and work, since most everyone who attended is a professional.

“Angela is authentic, engaging, and supportive of women and their passions,” says Jessica Reed Kraus, an independent writer of commentary on celebrity trials and political scandals who flew in from Southern California for the brunch. “Coming to her home is always a good vibe, and her parties are filled with interesting people, so much so that we are thinking about getting a second place in the area.”

Reynolds was excited to share her home renovations, which have an organic approach in steel blue, terra-cotta, and brown brass tones. “I normally like white, but after seeing Angela’s redesign I want to live here,” quips guest Kai Lassen, a local hatmaker who operates her own boutique in Palm Beach. “The look is light, cozy, comfy, and chic.”

A lot of the party’s action took place in the refreshed kitchen, which is outfitted with white oak flooring and Arca stone countertops (Taj Mahal stone for the perimeter countertops and backsplash, plus Calacatta Monet for the island). Wallpaper in the remodeled public areas was sourced from Élitis, to include an accent wall of silk embroidery on grass cloth. Grass cloth, in fact, appears throughout the kitchen and family room, where highlights range from a Merino wool area rug from Gyaltsen Rug to lamps and a brass chandelier from Arteriors and an Envision sofa from Vanguard. The dining space boasts artwork by Nashville artist Sarah York as well as lighting from Visual Comfort and stylish chairs from Four Hands.

“Although Angela has luxurious and affluent tastes, she doesn’t stick to norms,” admires guest Bryan Willoughby of Willoughby Construction, who is working with Reynolds on an oceanfront home in Jupiter Bay Colony. “She’s not a trend person. Rather, she pushes her style so everyone understands. And she’s very detailed.”

The Easter feast was prepared by Indian-born chef Pushkar Marathe and his team. Together with his business partner, Andy Dugard, Marathe operates the Michelin-recommend Stage Kitchen & Bar, Ela Curry & Cocktails, and Mango Mercado, all in Palm Beach Gardens, and a Boca Raton location of Stage. In 2023, he was named a Best Chef: South semifinalist by the James Beard Foundation.

“We have an Easter theme today with roasted lamb leg as the star, but we’re known for our global cuisine,” says Marathe, who learned to cook with his parents in their Nagpur kitchen.

When the meal was ready, guests grabbed earthenware plates and a variety of flatware, since Reynolds had “forgotten” where she’d stored her Christofle collection. (“That is so me,” she admits with a laugh.) Besides the lamb, Marathe served both truffle naan and bacon, egg, and cheese naan as well as eggplant, green chickpea hummus, South Indian vegetable Pachadi salad, fried rice, chicken liver pâté with sourdough and strawberry jam, and spicy tuna bombs, which Lassen declared were “the absolute best.” Desserts included sticky toffee date cake and mango cheesecake.

While the food was spectacular, it was the camaraderie, unique home design, and fun-loving atmosphere of a Reynolds party that again left guests wanting more.

“When you come to Angela’s, you meet diverse people, eat great food, and enjoy a beautiful home,” says Kristin Klinger, a professional in the aesthetics and pharmaceutical industry. “You can take your shoes off, relax, and enjoy the warm attitude and fun that always prevails with a really good host.”