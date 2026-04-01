Sophisticated Style for Sport

Become your best self—and look good doing it

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Ferragamo overshirt, trousers, slides. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez
Ferragamo overshirt, trousers, slides. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez

Silk overshirt ($2,300), silk trousers ($1,350), S-shaped heel slides ($1,090), Ferragamo

Loro Piana shirt, skirt, hat; Ferragamo slides. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez
Loro Piana shirt, skirt, hat; Ferragamo slides. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez

Selena shirt ($1,690), Keely skirt ($7,105), Rosalind hat ($3,255), Loro Piana; S-shaped heel slides ($1,090), Ferragamo.

Shan swimsuit; Same earrings; Jimmy Choo heels. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez
Shan swimsuit; Same earrings; Jimmy Choo heels. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez
Shan swimsuit; Same earrings. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez
Shan swimsuit; Same earrings. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez

High-neck swimsuit ($465), Shan; stone drop earrings ($268), Same, Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, samelosangeles.com; latte napa leather heels ($875), Jimmy Choo.

Chanel dress, earrings. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez
Chanel dress, earrings. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez

Satin crepe dress (price upon request), earrings ($675), Chanel

Dolce & Gabbana tank top; Shan bomber jacket, shorts, bikini bottoms. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez
Dolce & Gabbana tank top; Shan bomber jacket, shorts, bikini bottoms. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez

Ribbed tank top ($545), Dolce & Gabbana; 3D mesh bomber jacket ($440), 3D mesh shorts ($335), high-waisted Brazilian bikini bottoms ($140), Shan.

Same dress; Oscar de la Renta earrings. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez
Same dress; Oscar de la Renta earrings. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez

Tie maxi dress in white bouclé ($378), Same; pearl blossom clip-on earrings ($760), Oscar de la Renta.

Loro Piana shirt; Oscar de la Renta skirt; Charles Oudin watch. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez
Loro Piana shirt; Oscar de la Renta skirt; Charles Oudin watch. Photo by Alberto Gonzalez

Sophie embroidered shirt ($4,700), Loro Piana; floral jeweled fringe tweed skirt ($2,090), Oscar de la Renta; Amazone Curvex watch with rubies, green tsavorites, and pink sapphires set in 18-karat white gold ($182,900), Charles Oudin.

Story Credits:

Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at Amrit Ocean Resort, Singer Island

Fashion editor: Zlata Kotmina

Model: Zhenya Migovych, Elite Model Management, New York

Hair and makeup artist: Gina Simone, using Artistboxxx 

Photography assistant: Nico Pancorvo

Special thanks to Amrit Ocean Resort

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