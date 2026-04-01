Sophisticated Style for Sport

Silk overshirt ($2,300), silk trousers ($1,350), S-shaped heel slides ($1,090), Ferragamo
Selena shirt ($1,690), Keely skirt ($7,105), Rosalind hat ($3,255), Loro Piana; S-shaped heel slides ($1,090), Ferragamo.
High-neck swimsuit ($465), Shan; stone drop earrings ($268), Same, Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, samelosangeles.com; latte napa leather heels ($875), Jimmy Choo.
Satin crepe dress (price upon request), earrings ($675), Chanel
Ribbed tank top ($545), Dolce & Gabbana; 3D mesh bomber jacket ($440), 3D mesh shorts ($335), high-waisted Brazilian bikini bottoms ($140), Shan.
Tie maxi dress in white bouclé ($378), Same; pearl blossom clip-on earrings ($760), Oscar de la Renta.
Sophie embroidered shirt ($4,700), Loro Piana; floral jeweled fringe tweed skirt ($2,090), Oscar de la Renta; Amazone Curvex watch with rubies, green tsavorites, and pink sapphires set in 18-karat white gold ($182,900), Charles Oudin.
Story Credits:
Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at Amrit Ocean Resort, Singer Island
Fashion editor: Zlata Kotmina
Model: Zhenya Migovych, Elite Model Management, New York
Hair and makeup artist: Gina Simone, using Artistboxxx
Photography assistant: Nico Pancorvo
Special thanks to Amrit Ocean Resort
Facebook Comments