Angle Unveils Refreshed Interiors and an Updated Menu

This winter, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa’s signature restaurant, Angle, debuted anew, complete with a dining room makeover, expanded steak house menu, and extended dining hours.

Angle offers an innovative take on upscale dining with a newly refined atmosphere, where contemporary design details and stylish new furnishings strike a balance between Palm Beach sophistication and relaxed enjoyment.

The modern American steak and seafood-driven menu continues to celebrate a farm-to-table offerings with a focus on steak and seafood from local purveyors, including Snake River Wagyu and Creekstone Farms Prime Beef.

Menu additions include house-made pastas such as pappardelle bolognese with beef, pork, veal, San Marano tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and herbed ricotta, as well as three cheese agnolotti with rock shrimp and preserved lemon cream. Guests can also savor a vegetarian menu and vegan options.

Now open seven nights a week, guests can enjoy live music from Chad Michaels and George Bugatti Tuesday through Sunday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

For reservations and more information, visit OpenTable or eaupalmbeach.com.