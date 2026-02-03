For the Love of Art at The Palm Beach Show

It’s showtime! The twenty-third annual Palm Beach Show will return to the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach February 12-17, touting a spectacular showcase of fine art, coveted antiques, and stunning jewels. As guests enter, they will walk through an immersive installation before exploring sprawling displays of estate jewelry, silver, porcelain, and rare works of art from internationally regarded exhibitors. For the craft lovers among us, head upstairs for the twenty-second annual Palm Beach Fine Craft Show, happening concurrently February 13-15. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore 25,000 square feet of juried fine crafts, handmade jewelry, and wearable fiber art.