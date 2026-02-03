Two New Bagel Spots to Try

H&H Bagels

Few New York City businesses have been as widely chronicled in pop culture as H&H Bagels. Founded in 1972, H&H has been immortalized on television in Sex and the City, The Office, and Seinfeld, which famously made it Kramer’s workplace in an episode from the series’ final season. In recent years, H&H has opened franchise locations across the country, including in Boca Raton and, most recently, West Palm Beach’s Nora district. Here, NYC bagel culture reigns supreme, as evidenced by such offerings as the “classic” bacon, egg, and cheese, and “the works” with Nova salmon. Don’t leave without grabbing a nitro cold brew, a dozen bagels, and some signature spreads for the road—the scallion cream cheese and lox spread are elite.

PopUp Bagels

For something different but equally as New York, try PopUp Bagels, which recently debuted in Delray Beach and opens at CityPlace in West Palm Beach February 13. Originally established in Connecticut, PopUp shook up the NYC bagel scene in 2021, when founder Adam Goldberg began hosting pop-ups around the city and won the People’s Choice Award at the annual Brooklyn BagelFest (a feat repeated in 2022). The brand’s signature bagels depart from tradition: smaller in size, with a distinct crispy exterior that makes for a louder bite—especially the plain variety. They’re also meant to be “gripped, ripped, and dipped” into a curated selection of schmears. Think: maple cinnamon butter and truffle cream cheese. The result is a novel, hands-on bagel experience that has fueled social media buzz and powered the brand’s rapid national expansion.