Arts Garage to Unveil Celebrity Doodle Auction

Arts Garage will launch of its Celebrity Doodle Auction, a unique fundraising campaign featuring original, one-of-a-kind sketches created by celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports, media, and the arts.

Participants were given a blank canvas and creative freedom, resulting in a diverse collection of original doodles. Featured contributors include Aubrey Plaza, Gina Gershon, Ann Hampton Callaway, Carmine Appice, Néstor Torres, Chris Abbott, Anthony Firkser, Brad Alexander, Kevin Kallaugher, Leslie Gold (“Radio Chick”), and Moses Ros.

Bidding opens July 29 and continues through August 12, with all proceeds supporting Arts Garage’s mission to provide access to innovative, diverse, and meaningful performing and visual arts experiences for the community. The auction has a fundraising goal of $25,000.

The celebrity doodles will be available for viewing and bidding on the Arts Garage website beginning July 29.

Follow @artsgaragedelraybeach on Instagram for celebrity reveals as they’re announced.