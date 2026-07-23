Groove and Give Back at The Backpack Session

West Palm Beach-based Lil Groove Thing, founded by Tia Noelle and Lawnette Mundy-Sorowka, will host The Backpack Session, a family-friendly daytime dance gathering combining soulful house music, local culture, and giving back. The event will take place at Celona + Soulmates’ Music Record Shop (429 Northwood Road) on August 2, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The event will benefit Rohi’s Liberation Station (Rohi’s Readery), a local nonprofit dedicated to improving literacy and educational access for children and families.

The afternoon will feature a soulful set by Kino Raymond, DJ lessons for all ages, local vendors, food from Tacos Al Carbon, raffles from community partners, and activities designed to bring families together while giving back.

Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unopened school supplies as part of a Back-to-School Supply Drive supporting local students as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

A portion of every ticket sold will also be donated to Rohi’s Liberation Station. Tickets can be purchased here.