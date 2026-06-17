Avant Gallery Debuts in Boca Raton

Come for the sourdough, stay for the art.

This month, Miami-based Avant Gallery unveiled its newest location in Boca Raton—and it’s hidden in plain sight.

To get to the immersive gallery space, visitors enter through Sourdough Society, an artisanal bread shop conceived as both storefront and gateway. Beyond it, a doorway reveals a surprisingly expansive destination for contemporary art, featuring museum-caliber works, rotating exhibitions, and a cultural atmosphere inspired as much by discovery as by display.

Visitors will tour works by contemporary artists such as Marcos Anziani, Chase Lock, Gabriela Noelle, Jordi Mollà, Yunjung Choi, STMTS, Florian Eymann, Norman Mooney, Juliana Shaffia, Andres Rubio, Bea Pernia, Ernest Trova, Phoebe Fitz, David Rivers, and Will Kurtz, reflecting Avant Gallery’s commitment to presenting both established and emerging voices across a diverse range of media and perspectives.

The experience draws inspiration from the hidden speakeasies, private salons, and unexpected cultural enclaves that once defined cities such as Paris, New York, and London—reimagined through a South Florida lens.