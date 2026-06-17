Explore History During Summer in the Pavilion

The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum welcomes visitors of all ages to experience Summer in the Pavilion now through July 31

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Summer in the Pavilion. Photo courtesy of the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum
Summer in the Pavilion. Photo courtesy of the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum

The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum welcomes visitors of all ages to experience Summer in the Pavilion, a season of hands-on learning, creativity, and discovery taking place Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now through July 31.

This self-guided summer program offers rotating educational activities inspired by Henry Flagler, Whitehall, and life during the Gilded Age. Through a combination of STEM-based challenges, art projects, and creative exploration, visitors can engage with history in new ways.

Summer in the Pavilion encourages children ages 3 to 12 to make connections between innovation, creativity, and the era that shaped modern Florida. Projects may include engineering challenges inspired by the railroads and infrastructure that fueled Florida’s development, nature-based art activities, and other hands-on creations that bring Gilded Age history to life. Each activity is designed to foster curiosity, problem-solving, and imaginative thinking while connecting visitors to the museum’s collections and stories.

Summer in the Pavilion is included with admission. Children ages 5 and younger receive free admission.

For more information, visit flaglermuseum.org or call (561) 655-2833.

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