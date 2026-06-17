Explore History During Summer in the Pavilion

The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum welcomes visitors of all ages to experience Summer in the Pavilion, a season of hands-on learning, creativity, and discovery taking place Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now through July 31.

This self-guided summer program offers rotating educational activities inspired by Henry Flagler, Whitehall, and life during the Gilded Age. Through a combination of STEM-based challenges, art projects, and creative exploration, visitors can engage with history in new ways.

Summer in the Pavilion encourages children ages 3 to 12 to make connections between innovation, creativity, and the era that shaped modern Florida. Projects may include engineering challenges inspired by the railroads and infrastructure that fueled Florida’s development, nature-based art activities, and other hands-on creations that bring Gilded Age history to life. Each activity is designed to foster curiosity, problem-solving, and imaginative thinking while connecting visitors to the museum’s collections and stories.

Summer in the Pavilion is included with admission. Children ages 5 and younger receive free admission.

For more information, visit flaglermuseum.org or call (561) 655-2833.