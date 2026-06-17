Red Velvet Jazz Rooftop Series Comes to West Palm Beach

The sounds of jazz will fill the air in downtown West Palm Beach as the Red Velvet Jazz Rooftop Series, presented by the Rotary Club of Palm Beach, begins at Hotel AKA West Palm (695 S Olive Ave) June 30.

Designed as an ongoing monthly gathering held on the last Tuesday of each month, the series aims to create a consistent cultural touchpoint for the Palm Beach community that blends music, hospitality, and philanthropy in an intimate rooftop setting.

The June 30 launch event will feature a performance from Bianca Rosarrio, along with a curated culinary experience by The Blind Monk. With rooftop views of West Palm Beach and a red velvet–inspired dress code encouraging expressive, jazz-era style, the event is both elevated and approachable.

Tickets are limited for the launch evening, with general admission at $29 and VIP experiences at $99, which include premium seating, enhanced dining, and priority access. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Red Velvet Jazz Series will continue July 28, September 29, October 27, November 24, and December 29.