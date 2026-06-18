Recapping the Cartier Queen’s Cup

The dynamic duo took up where they left off in April at the National Polo Center in Wellington.

Argentine 10-goaler Jeta Castagnola and 7-goaler Lorenzo Chavanne led Balanz Capital to its first-ever Cartier Queen’s Cup title with a 17-7 victory over Aureus at Guards Polo Club in front of a sold-out crowd and worldwide polocam.tv audience.

It was the largest margin of victory in 25 years. Nineteen of the last 24 finals had been won by one goal.

For Castagnola and Chavanne, the victory comes on the heels of their wins in the Gauntlet of Polo’s USPA Gold Cup and U.S. Open for Pilot.

The duo teamed with patron Claudio Porcel and 5-goaler Ned Hine for an amazing display of teamwork in the final four chukkers to defeat the Aureus foursome of Jake Coventry, 2, Mark Tomlinson, 5, Diego Cavanagh, 8, and Teo Lacau, 7.

Castagnola swept the Cartier Most Valuable Player and Cartier Best Playing Pony honors for Machitos Mamushka, a 12-year-old chestnut mare. It was Castagnola’s second Queen’s Cup title and first for Porcel, Hine, and Chavanne. It was Porcel’s team’s second high goal tournament win in England after winning the Trippett’s Challenge.

“I have no words,” Porcel said after the game. “This is unbelievable. I am so proud. The team is amazing…just amazing.”

At 18, Chavanne finished as the tournament’s top scorer with a remarkable 50 goals. Balanz Capital finished with the highest number of goals scored in the tournament with 98.

Tomlinson scored the first goal of the game with a perfect pass from Lacau. Chavanne tied the game soon after. Lacau converted a 30-yard penalty and Castagnola scored from the field for a 2-2 opening chukker.

The tight, physical game continued in the second chukker. Coventry was assessed a two-minute penalty in the box after obstructing Hine who escaped serious shoulder and neck injuries after being thrown from his horse late in the second chukker. Chavanne converted the 30-yard penalty to give Balanz Capital a 5-3 lead with 1:50 remaining. Despite being a man down, Aureus managed to cut the lead to one when Tomlinson scored with 16 seconds left in the second chukker.

What looked to be a tight game turned into a display of outstanding team work, horsepower and great anticipation between Castagnola and Chavanne, who combined for five goals in the third chukker for a 10-5 halftime lead.

Balanz Capital managed only one goal in the fourth chukker, an off-balance neck shot by Castagnola with 4:17 remaining for an 11-5 lead, but showed no signs of panic going into another explosive chukker, scoring four more goals in the fifth and putting the game out of reach.

“I can’t believe it, playing with these guys and in front of this crowd is just amazing,” Hine said. “This is unbelievable. It hasn’t sunk in. I’m so happy. I couldn’t have better teammates. The team is such a good environment. You never feel any pressure even though it’s a big tournament, you go in with confidence.

“I want to thank Claudio for the opportunity and Lorenzo and Jeta for trusting in me and being such great teammates. They give me confidence and allow me to do my thing. The score doesn’t show how tough it was. I had a bad fall but luckily I’m okay.”

Both teams enjoyed a remarkable journey, winning their semifinal matches in overtime–a first for the tournament. Aureus knocked off favorite La Dolfina/Marques de Riscal, 11-10. Balanz Capital edged Dubai, 12-11.

Nineteen teams competed in one of the most prestigious tournaments of the season featuring 48 matches and over 900 goals scored. An incredible 101 ponies were prepped by the two teams for the final.

Earlier in the day Akasha won the Cartier Trophy in the subsidiary final, defeating Gaston Polo Team, 10-9, in overtime with Pablo MacDonough scoring the golden goal. Santiago Laborde was Cartier’s Most Valuable Player.

The Queen’s Cup was established in 1960, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II was suceeded by her son, King Charles III, who is also the current President of Guards Polo Club, a position he inherited from his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who founded the club on January 25, 1955 and remained as the President until he died on April 9, 2021.

Cartier has sponsored the tournament since 2012. Agathe Delpont, Managing Director of Cartier in the United Kingdom and Ireland, presented the awards.

Next up is the St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup that begins June 23 with the Final scheduled for Sunday, July 19. The British Ladies Open Final will be played in the morning before the men’s final. The draw featuring 19 teams is: