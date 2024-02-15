Blessings in a Backpack Supports Local Children

PGA Tour Champions player Justin Leonard, his wife, Amanda Leonard, and the couple’s four children have partnered with the eighth-grade class at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach to feed children at Jupiter Elementary through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. This Blessings in a Backpack initiative will provide healthy weekend food for 160 children for the remainder of the school year.

Millions of students nationwide get food during the school week through federal meal programs, but many struggle with food insecurity on the weekends. Blessings in a Backpack bridges this nutrition gap by providing ready-to-eat food for school-aged children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

The Leonards have worked with Blessings in a Backpack for more than a decade in several states. The family got involved with the national nonprofit through the PGA Tour Wives Association and began their support in Dallas.

In Palm Beach County, the family’s support will come through volunteer engagement and service. Each week, the Leonard family and students from The Benjamin School will pack and deliver weekend food to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County at Jupiter Elementary.

To donate to the Leonard’s Blessings in a Backpack program at The Boys & Girls Club at Jupiter Elementary, visit https://giving.blessingsinabackpack.org/organizations/jupiter-elementary. Donations of $175 will feed one child every weekend of one school year.