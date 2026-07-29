Boca Ballet Theatre Stages La Bayadère

Boca Ballet Theatre will bring the splendor of dance into summertime with its production of La Bayadère at the Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater in Boca Raton August 1-2.

Set in Royal India, the ballet follows temple dancer Nikiya, warrior Solor, the Rajah’s daughter, and the High Brahmin, telling the story of love, vengeance, fate, and justice.

In addition to the dancers attending Boca Ballet Theatre’s summer intensive program, the full-length narrative ballet will feature American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Skylar Brandt as well as Philadelphia Ballet principal dancer Sterling Baca and dancer Scarlett Güémez. Sharp-eyed Boca Ballet Theatre fans will recognize the three stars from January’s thirty-fifth anniversary gala performances, which included Brandt as Odette in Swan Lake and Baca and Güémez in Spartacus.

Tickets are $25-$55.