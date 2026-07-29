Palm Beach County Food Bank Launches Back-to-School Food Drive

As students prepare to head back to the classroom, the Palm Beach County Food Bank is calling on the community to help ensure children have the nutritious food they need to succeed. Beginning August 1, the food bank will launch its Sixth Annual “One Can, Two Can, Who Can? You Can!” Back-to-School Food Drive, with collection sites located throughout Palm Beach County.

The annual campaign collects nonperishable food items that help stock the food bank’s shelves as families prepare for the new school year. The most-needed donations include protein-rich foods such as canned beans, tuna, chicken, beef, and peanut butter, as well as canned fruits and vegetables.

The food collected will help support the more than 51,000 children in Palm Beach County who experience food insecurity. As schools transition from universal free breakfast and lunch to income-based free and reduced-price meal programs at some district schools, families of more than 80,000 students may struggle to put nutritious food on the table.

Participating public drop-off locations include:

Palm Beach County Food Bank: 701 Boutwell Road, Suites A-1 lobby and warehouse, Lake Worth Beach

Palm Beach County Library System branches countywide, except for the Belle Glade branch

Arts Garage in Delray Beach

First Horizon Bank

Synergy Health & Wellness

The community is also invited to support the campaign by dropping off shelf-stable food donations at the Palm Beach County Food Bank on August 6, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Staff and volunteers will be on-hand to accept donations.

To register as a participating collection site, view the complete list of donation locations, donate funds, or learn more about the campaign, visit pbcfoodbank.org/6th-annual-back-to-school-food-drive.