Make a Splash with These Four Aquatic Experiences

Underwater Hockey

Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. The Palm Beach Underwater Hockey Club gathers twice weekly at Aqua Crest Pool in Boynton Beach for this surprisingly fast-paced underwater sport, where players glide along the pool floor maneuvering a puck while holding their breath. Equal parts athletic and alternative, the sport has quietly built a loyal following, with local players even competing in national and international tournaments.

Meditation and Manatees

As part of its efforts to serve the local community, Manatee Lagoon’s twice-weekly Mindful Moments yoga classes encourage participants to slow down and soak in views of the Lake Worth Lagoon waterfront. Held outdoors at the organization’s West Palm Beach campus, the all-levels, adults-only sessions focus on movement, flexibility, and mindfulness—occasionally with a front-row seat to passing manatees during the cooler months. Registration is required, and each class costs $5.

Wild Swimming

The global wild swimming movement—in which participants trade pools for oceans, lakes, and other natural bodies of water—has gained traction for its mental and physical health benefits, from stress reduction to increased resilience. Locally, Palm Beach Masters organizes year-round open-water swims in the Intracoastal south of Coral Cove Park (across from the SeaGlass condominium) on Jupiter Island Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at sunrise and Saturdays at 9 a.m.; on some summer Saturdays, the swims are held in the ocean at Juno Beach’s Loggerhead Park, conditions permitting.

Oceanside Full-Moon Yoga

At Amrit Ocean Resort on Singer Island, wellness goes out to sea during monthly full-moon yoga sessions held beside the Atlantic. Open to both resort guests and locals, the complimentary experience blends guided yoga, meditation, breathwork, and sound healing beneath the glow of a full moon, near the rhythmic waves of the sea. The combination of salt air, moonlight, and intentional programming creates a restorative communal atmosphere designed to reset and recharge participants from the inside out.

Jet Snorkeling

Why simply snorkel when you can jet snorkel? Jet snorkeling combines traditional snorkeling with a small handheld propulsion device, allowing swimmers to explore farther, faster. The waters surrounding Phil Foster Park and the famed Blue Heron Bridge—widely considered one of Florida’s best shore-diving sites—make the ideal backdrop, with tropical fish, rays, and plentiful marine life present on just about every dive. Try jet snorkeling yourself by booking a tour with Try Scuba Diving, which provides all jet snorkeling equipment and hosts beginners ages 10 and up in West Palm Beach.