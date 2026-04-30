Boca Raton Museum of Art Launches Practicing Kindness

The Boca Raton Museum of Art will launch Practicing Kindness: Deepening Brain Regulation at the Museum, a new wellness-centered evening series, beginning April 30 at 6 p.m.

Presented in partnership with the Boca Raton-based nonprofit Kindness Matters, sessions blend neuroscience-informed regulation tools with discussion, guided reflection, and an art-centered gallery experience. Each Practicing Kindness evening begins in the Ohnell Sculpture Garden with a discussion and gentle mindfulness practices led by Kindness Matters Program Director Jamie Mavrides. During this portion, guests are invited to enjoy coffee, tea, and light refreshments provided by the Muse Café.

The experience concludes with a guided gallery visit, led by Boca Raton Museum of Art’s Dr. David Matteson and Dr. Teresa Russo. Participants will connect the evening’s theme to a work on view, and reflect on how these regulation practices can be experienced and embodied through close looking.

Practicing Kindness is open to adults of all backgrounds. Tickets start at $42 and are available by visiting bocamuseum.org.

Awareness: Noticing the Signals

On April 30, explore how the nervous system communicates stress and calm through body-based awareness practices, including sensory grounding and “notice and name” check-ins. Participants will learn to recognize early signs of dysregulation and develop simple, intentional rituals to support greater self-awareness in daily life.

Compassion: Responding with Care

On May 14, build on awareness by exploring how compassion supports nervous system regulation and emotional safety for both self and others. Through guided exercises and reflection, participants will practice replacing self-criticism with compassionate responses that foster resilience and connection.

Optimistic Thinking: Reframing for Regulation

On May 28, examine how thought patterns influence emotional states and learn strategies for reframing stress-producing narratives. Participants will develop practical tools to interrupt negative cycles and make more intentional, grounded choices in everyday situations.

Gratitude: Creating Lasting Calm & Connection

On June 11, discover how gratitude practices positively impact brain chemistry and support emotional balance. Through reflection and journaling, participants will cultivate sustainable habits that promote calm, connection, and a deeper sense of well-being.