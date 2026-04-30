Manny Moreira Brings Brits & Bossa to West Palm

Brazilian-American Broadway veteran Manny Moreira will celebrate the British Invasion and Brazilian Bossa Nova/Tropicália during Brits & Bossa – The Music of the Beatles and Brasil, set for May 2 at the Kravis Center. Beginning at 7 p.m., the immersive performance takes audiences on a musical journey from London to New York to Rio de Janeiro through storytelling and captivating projections.

The eclectic repertoire includes classic Beatles ballads like “Yesterday” and “Blackbird,” as well as romantic bossa novas such as Antonio Carlos Jobims’ “Girl from Ipanema.” The show is also driven by up-tempo rockers and sambas like “Drive My Car” and Sergio Mendes’ “Mas Que Nada.” The song list encompasses selections from other British Invasion groups like The Zombies, The Kinks, and The Who.

Moreira will be joined by his partner, Lou Wilkin, on percussion and guitar. Joining them in creating a magical evening is a trio of stellar musicians: Cassio Coutinho on keys; Wesley Nascimento on drums; and Miguel Huerta Garcia on bass and backing vocals.

Tickets to Brits & Bossa – The Music of the Beatles and Brasil start at $34.50 and can be purchased at kravis.org or by calling (561) 832-7469.