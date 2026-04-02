Bodytraffic Brings Contemporary Dance to Glazer Hall

Enjoy an evening of world-class dance with internationally acclaimed Los Angeles-based contemporary dance company Bodytraffic, taking the stage at Glazer Hall in Palm Beach April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

That same day, Bodytraffic will also offer a Masterclass for intermediate dance students and a Body Movement class for teens and adults of all dance levels. The debut also marks a warm homecoming for dancer Brenan Joseph Gonzalez, a graduate from Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

Gonzalez, who hails from Lake Worth, graduated from Dreyfoos in 2021, and studied at University of Southern California’s Glorya Kaufman School of Dance. The recent graduate is a two-time YoungArts awardee and is dancing in his first season with the company.

Audiences can enjoy three different Bodytraffic programs at GLAZER HALL on April 11:

Movement Class

Get your body moving with a fun and uplifting, 60-minute Afro Cuban-inspired dance class at 10 a.m. Explore movement fundamentals that improve balance, coordination, and rhythm, which benefits both physical and mental well-being. No prior dance experience is needed. To register, visit glazerhall.org/events/bodytraffic-adult-movement-class.

Masterclass

Join dancers on stage for an energizing, 90-minute class at 11:30 a.m. After a dynamic contemporary dance warmup, participants will dive into excerpts from Bodytraffic’s celebrated dance compilations that will be featured in the evening performance at GLAZER HALL. The class is open to intermediate to advanced dancers ages 13 and older. To register, visit glazerhall.org/events/bodytraffic-masterclass.

Tickets for the performance are $150. For more information and to purchase, visit glazerhall.org/events/bodytraffic-2.