Celebrate 31 Years of Evening on Antique Row

Evening on Antique Row will celebrate its thirty-first anniversary April 11!

Presented by the Young Friends of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, the annual event will transform six blocks of South Dixie Highway—from Southern Boulevard to Monroe Drive—into a vibrant, pedestrian-only celebration of art, design, and community.

Evening on Antique Row brings supporters together in the heart of the historic West Palm Beach Art & Design District for an evening among antiques, fine art, and design, providing unparalleled exposure for Antique Row’s more than 50 participating merchants.

Live Entertainment

The Derek Mack Band and The Andrew Morris Band will provide dynamic entertainment throughout the evening

Culinary Experiences

Savor bites and sips from Martha’s, Tito’s Vodka, Revenge Rum Munyon’s Paw Paw, Okeechobee Steakhouse, Katsumori, Tropical Smokehouse, McCray’s BBQ, Fantasy Island, and Don Ramon Restaurante Cubano.

Supporting Education & Community Impact

Proceeds from Evening on Antique Row benefit the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, supporting its mission to provide free educational programming to children throughout the county. These programs reach students in classrooms, online, and at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, ensuring access to local history and cultural resources for all.

General admission (6 to 9 p.m.) tickets are $100 in advance and $125 at the event. Tickets for the VIP Experience (7 to 10 p.m.) are $200 in advance and $225 at the event. Private cabanas (7 to 10 p.m.) are $2,500 for 6 guests and include private space, VIP restrooms, top-shelf open bar, and catered light bites.

To purchase ticket, visit pbchistory.org.