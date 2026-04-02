District Fit Inspires Wellness at CityPlace

CityPlace will set the scene for the ninth annual District Fit, presented by Cleveland Clinic, April 7-11. What began as a high-energy, single-day fitness event has evolved into a four-day wellness experience, offering a dynamic line up of complimentary, ticketed programming across CityPlace and Hilton West Palm Beach.

Complimentary Classes

This year’s schedule will feature more than complimentary classes led by Equinox, Pvolve, TRX, Higher Order, HYROX with 1401 Athletics, Sweat 440, Celis Run Club, yoga with Lululemon, Traphouse, Jiu-Jitsu Self Defense + more. Elite instructors will lead the workouts, including Kenny Santucci, owner of The Strength Club and founder of Strong New York.

Families can also join the action with Warrior Family Fit, an interactive experience led by Systema Floyd, where parents and kids train side-by-side through ninja obstacle courses, board breaking, sparring with a Sensei, and playful family challenges designed for all ages. Warrior Family Fit will take place on the front lawn at Hilton West Palm Beach.

Restore Row

Set within CityPlace, Restore Row will serve as a transportive corridor lined with wellness brand pop-ups. Attendees can explore cutting-edge recovery technology from Hyperice (think: Normatec boots with zero-gravity chairs and Hyperboots), sip wellness shots from Pura Vida, and take a spin on the smoothie bike or enjoy personalized stretching sessions with Cleveland Clinic. Additional highlights include refreshing coconuts from Olukai, an SPF and hydration station by Bluemercury, and a fuel-up bar from Gorgie.

Festival Day

District Fit’s main festival day will take place April 11, featuring a full schedule of fitness classes at both CityPlace and Hilton West Palm Beach, in addition to Restore Row. Live DJ sets have been curated with Palm Tree Crew. District Fit pairs best-in-class instructors with DJs from the South Florida region amplifying the atmosphere between classes and cap off the week’s events with a live DJ set finale for attendees from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

VIP Experiences

A VIP Lounge, designed by Perigold and presented by Cleveland Clinic, will offer a tranquil retreat at the heart of the festival. This premium ticket offering includes curated wellness activations by Higher Order and plush seating by Perigold.

Each VIP ticket holder will receive complimentary valet parking and an exclusive tote filled with gifts from participating wellness brands. Proceeds from all VIP ticket sales will benefit The Path at The Park, a local nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to wellness, movement, and healthy living for all members of the community.

Hear from Experts

The Related Ross Experiential Center will set the scene for an invite-only evening of insight and connection, presented by Shorecrest. Curated with Athletech News founder and CEO Edward Hertzman, the evening will feature two expert-led panels with industry leaders including: Bernie Zarco, CEO of Yoga Joint; Kim Ross, founder of ORA); Sean Hoess, founder and CEO of Eudēmonia Summit; Dr. Caleb Moore, Medical Director of Atria Palm Beach; Bertus Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates; Brandon Kaplan, founder of Maxwell Club); and Michelle Cordeiro Grant, CEO of Gorgie.

For a full schedule of events or to book your spot today, visit districtfitwpb.com.