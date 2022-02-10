Bracelets for Good with Junior League of the Palm Beaches

The Junior League of the Palm Beaches (JLPB) teamed up with mentors and teenage mentees from EmpowHER, a West Palm Beach-based and women-led nonprofit, to create bracelets for local high school athletes to promote mental health awareness.

“We are so happy to join efforts with EmpowHER to create these positive reminders about mental health,” said Alexandra Chase, president of the Junior League of the Palm Beaches. “Our two missions are very similar in our goals to bring change within our communities through the development of women leaders. It was an honor to be part of their 2022 advocacy project focused on mental health for student athletes.”

The project will distribute 1,000 handmade bracelets to Palm Beach County high school athletes in the hope that the bracelets will help recipients acknowledge their feelings—no matter what they are—and to speak up if they need assistance.

EmpowHER is a nonpartisan organization of women creating change in their communities, in their lives, and in the world. EmpowHER’s mission is to connect with women and girls; find strength of character and leadership; and to influence and transform the political, business, and power structure with our community.

The Junior League of the Palm Beaches is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its 600 volunteers dedicate more than 2,000 hours every year to training its members and supporting more than 20 community nonprofit partners.

For more information on the Junior League of the Palm Beaches, to become a member or to donate, click here or call (561) 689-7590.