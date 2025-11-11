Buckle Up for the Ninth Annual Sculpture in Motion

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens will host the Ninth Annual Sculpture in Motion November 15. Honoring Gold Star Families of Palm Beach County, veterans, and Friends of Fisher House, the family friendly event will showcase exceptional pre- and post-war automobiles on the gardens’ main lawn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will conclude with a Grand Tour Parade of Cars at 4:15 p.m.

­This year, Sculpture in Motion will coincide with “Auto Motion: Sculpture by Rene von Richthofen.” The exhibition of works by von Richthofen features installations created from automobile spare parts, children’s toys, and model cars. Von Richthofen is an Austrian artist who creates in his private Palm Beach studio alongside his wife, renowned sculptor Jane Manus.

During Sculpture in Motion, visitors can experience the history and artful design of one-of-a-kind automobiles, including:

1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Special Newmarket Permanent Sedan Coachwork by Brewster

1954 Pegaso Z-102 Touring Coupe

1966 Citroën DS21 Le Leman

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

Tours by automotive historians will be offered throughout the day. Guests will have the chance to cast their votes for “Most Artistic,” “Most Elegant,” “People’s Choice,” “Young Connoisseur,” and “Sculptural Speed.” Grand Marshal Donald Osborne will host a “Monuments in Motion- Landmarks in Automotive Design” talk at 2 p.m.

The community will once again have the opportunity to join America’s 250 Tribute “A Nation Remembers: Songs and Stories of Valor” at 3:15 p.m., followed by the Grand Tour Parade of Cars at 4:15 p.m. The tour will feature 40 unique classic cars and will trace a scenic route from the gardens along the Intracoastal on Flagler Drive offering a complimentary viewing opportunity for the public.

For more information, visit ansg.org.