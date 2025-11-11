Two Boca Raton Markets to Visit

Outdoor market season is in full swing, and our area’s cooler November temps set the mood for days spent strolling and shopping. Down in South County, the Boca Raton Green Market is back at Royal Palm Place, welcoming Sunday shoppers with fresh produce, gourmet goods, locally grown flowers, and more. Plus, the monthly Night Market has returned to Sanborn Square.

Every Sunday from now through May 3, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Boca Green Market at Royal Palm Place will welcome visitors to meet the farmers and craft makers of the community, discover seasonal produce and unique finds, and enjoy food that’s fresh from the farm. With local growers and artisans bringing their best each market day, every visit offers something new to explore and savor.

Shop fresh fruits and vegetables, locally caught seafood, curated meats, artisan breads, specialty foods, fresh baked breads & pastries, and unique handmade items. Parking is free throughout Royal Palm Place, with additional metered options along the side streets available. The market is also pet-friendly!

The City of Boca Raton is keeping its centennial celebration going with the return of its Night Market in Sanborn Square. The monthly event invites locals and visitors to gather under the stars for an unforgettable mix of food, music, and art. Night Markets will take place December 11, January 8, February 5, March 5, April 2, and May 7.