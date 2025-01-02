Bunny’s Bounty Cocktail Recipe

Traditionally, we pour bubbly on New Year’s Eve, but what about New Year’s Day? The practice of consuming auspicious foods to usher in a prosperous New Year is rooted in cultural folklore around the world.

In Southern states and for many Black Americans across the country, a steaming pot of black-eyed peas is associated with good luck, while in Japan soba noodles symbolize longevity and resilience. In Jewish tradition, the symbolic act of eating carrots during Rosh Hashanah expresses a hope for a prosperous year with many blessings. Likewise, in Chinese New Year celebrations, carrots represent good luck and are often part of various festive dishes, including Yusheng salad. Other cultures believe round or ring-shaped desserts will bring a full circle of luck for the year.

In the spirit of renewal and inspired by this rich tapestry of culinary traditions, we are toasting 2025 with a lush carrot cake cocktail that blends the vibrance of this auspicious vegetable with a touch of creative flair, ensuring that your festive gatherings are both sweet and filled with good wishes for the year ahead.

Bunny’s Bounty

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. aged rum (alternatively, omit the alcohol for a zero-proof drink)

oz. aged rum (alternatively, omit the alcohol for a zero-proof drink) 2 oz. fresh pressed carrot juice

1 oz. pineapple juice

1 / 2 oz. lemon juice

oz. lemon juice 1 / 2 oz. spiced pecan orgeat (recipe below)

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and double strain into a glass. Garnish with carrot frond.

Spiced Pecan Orgeat Ingredients

1 cup pecans

500 ml water plus more for soaking

60 g brown sugar

1 / 4 cup baking spices (equal parts cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger)

1 / 8 tsp. vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

Place pecans in a jar, then add enough water to cover the pecans. Cover the jar and refrigerate overnight. Strain the water and combine soaked pecans with 500 ml water in a blender. Blend for 1 minute, then let the mixture sit for 2 hours. Strain out the solids using a cheesecloth. Combine the nut milk with sugar, vanilla extract, spices, and salt in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir and warm until sugar is completely dissolved. Do not boil. Cool and pour into a clean container. Seal and refrigerate.