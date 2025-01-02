Flagler Museum to Unveil Maxfield Parrish Works

Glimpse the whimsical works of early-twentieth-century American painter and illustrator Maxfield Parrish in “The Ethereal Worlds of Maxfield Parrish,” on view at Palm Beach’s Flagler Museum January 21 to April 20. Parrish’s art exists in the realms of Romanticism, fantasy, and aestheticism. Each piece is like a dream, characterized by lush landscapes, fantastical figures, and heavenly colors, namely the eponymous “Parrish Blue.” In addition to his popularity among collectors, Parrish created illustrations for magazines, books, calendars, and trinkets, making his art accessible to the masses.