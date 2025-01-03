Super Coupe: 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE 450 Coupe

It’s a sad fact that sales of sporty two-door coupes these days are right up there with Segway scooters, Google Glass, and Crystal Pepsi. Remember the Microsoft Zune? No, me neither.

This is not a new phenomenon. They’ve been falling off a cliff for probably a decade. Who wants two doors when you can have four? Who wants a hardtop when you can have a convertible?

But full disclosure here. I’ve always had a soft spot for a great-looking coupe with a swoopy roofline. Give me a sexy Bentley Continental GT, an oh-so-sleek Lexus LC500, or Porsche 911. Aston Martin’s DB12 coupe? Be still my beating heart.

Yet this year alone, sporty coupes like the Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger, Jaguar F-Type, Audi R8, and Nissan GT-R have all been relegated to that automotive resting place in the sky.

So full credit to Mercedes-Benz for not junking their C-Class and E-Class coupes when it came to new product decisions.

Well, that’s not strictly true. There’s no coupe-bodied C or E for 2025. What they’ve done instead is combine them into one car. They call it the CLE.

I’ve just spent a joyous week piloting arguably the most desirable of the CLE line-up, the new CLE 450 Coupe, base price $66,800, or $77,770 very nicely loaded.

This CLE 450 sits neatly between the entry CLE 300 that uses a mild-hybrid 255-horse turbo-four (from $57,600) and the performance-focused, AMG-tuned 443-horsepower CLE 53, priced from $73,950.

To me, the 450 hits the sweet spot. Under that curvy hood sits a turbocharged 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder that’s coupled to a 48-volt integrated starter-generator and beefier battery.

No, it won’t let the Merc zip around under electric-only power. But it will add as much as 23 horseys and 151 pound-feet of torque for zippier off-the-line acceleration and easy sprints past slower traffic.

Combine gas and electric and the CLE 450 delivers a total of 375 horsepower and 369 torques. That’s enough for zero-to-60 slingshots in a not-too-shabby 4.2 seconds, and speedy exits out of freeway on-ramps.

In addition to breezy, refined performance, the CLE delivers some sharp handling—aided by standard 4Matic all-wheel drive and a “Sport” setting for the suspension. A terrific nine-speed automatic adds to the fun, with paddles on the steering column for DIY shifting.

Of course, you buy a two-door coupe for its sexy lines. Gazed at in profile, that shaped-by-the-wind roofline is a thing of true beauty. Love that mile-long hood as well.

One disappointment is that unlike the previous pillarless E-Class coupe, this newcomer has a central door pillar, like the previous C-Class two-door. No big deal, but having both side windows lowered in an interrupted space dates back to some of Mercedes’ most iconic coupes, like the classy 280SE and landmark 560 SEC.

Inside, it’s the usual Mercedes quality, craftsmanship, and cool design. The fascia is dominated by an oversized iPad of a central touchscreen—it’s 11.9 inches diagonally—with a 12.3-inch digital display in front of the driver.

It’s the same complaint I have with most modern Mercs in that there are no longer any physical buttons to tap or knobs to twist. Everything is on the central touchscreen, with a multitude of pages to swipe, or menus to wade through.

Thankfully, the ever helpful “Hey Mercedes” voice command is there to help, though she still sometimes struggles with my British accent.

Up front, the bucket-like seats are supremely comfy and supportive, adorned with perforated, diamond-quilted leather. They also boast welcome cooling and massaging functions.

While you don’t buy a two-door coupe for sumptuous rear seating, the CLE can accommodate a couple of average-size humans in surprising comfort. Climbing back there is fairly easy thanks to long, wide-opening doors and automatic-powering front seats, though headroom for anyone close to six-foot is on the tight side.

But this CLE 450 is all about driving fun. Gripping that salami-thick, flat-bottom wheel, dialing up the “Sport” drive mode, and hearing that turbo in-line six sing as the revs soar, is nothing short of magical.

What this newest Mercedes does perfectly is blend luxury with athleticism, together with a whole lot of style. Call it the coupe de thrill.