Burberry to Unveil Pop-Up at The Colony Hotel

British luxury fashion house Burberry will present an exclusive pop-up shopping experience at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach January 31 through February 2.

Guests are invited to peruse the pop-up and shop a curated assortment of new pieces from the brand’s Summer 2025 collection, as well as Burberry’s iconic heritage trench coats, scarves, swimwear, childrenswear, footwear, and accessories.

Throughout the weekend, Burberry will complement the trunk show shopping with Palm Beach programming. The pop-up will be open January 31, from 2 to 8 p.m., and February 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit burberry.com or thecolonypalmbeach.com.