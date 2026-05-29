Cardinal Newman Celebrates First Football Championship

Cardinal Newman High School celebrated its historic 2025 FHSAA Class 1A Football State Championship season with a special Ring Ceremony on May 14, honoring current players and coaches, as well as legendary former head coach Sam Budnyk, whose 46-year tenure helped lay the foundation for the success of Crusader football.

Players and coaches received commemorative championship rings marking the program’s first football state title in school history. Family, friends, alumni, and supporters gathered on campus for the ceremony as Budnyk, now 93 years old, returned to campus to receive a State Championship ring of his own in recognition of his lasting impact on Cardinal Newman football and generations of student-athletes.

Budnyk coached at Cardinal Newman for more than four decades, earning more than 300 career victories while building a tradition of excellence that continues to shape Crusader athletics. Members of the Budnyk family were also in attendance for the presentation.

The afternoon celebrated the Crusaders’ remarkable 2025 season, culminating in a 17-14 victory over Chaminade-Madonna to secure Cardinal Newman’s first football state championship.

The ring ceremony served as both a celebration of a championship season and a tribute to the tradition, leadership, and pride that shape Cardinal Newman football.

For more information, visit cardinalnewman.com.