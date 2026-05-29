Celebrate World Ocean Day in Riviera Beach

The Taras Oceanographic Foundation and the City of Riviera Beach will celebrate World Ocean Day with an evening of original, marine-inspired art and live music during the annual “Ocean of Notes Concert and Art Exhibit.” The free event takes place June 5, from 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. at the Riviera Beach Marina Event Center.

Visitors will immerse themselves in the event center gallery of ocean-inspired art from local fine artists Michael Arsenault, Jerilyn Brown, Ellen Deroxtro, Ron Garrett, Rochelle Irons, Cynthia Oakes, and Stephanie Stinch.

This year’s concert features the Grammy-nominated instrumentalist Tim May, renowned mandolin player Steve Smith, and international composer and violinist Mark Russell.

Guests will also discover more about the nonprofit Taras Oceanographic Foundation, including its ongoing, global ocean conservation efforts and their more than 20-year Palm Beach Dolphin Project study.

“Ocean of Notes” is free to the public. Paid, upgraded VIP packages are available. Seating is limited and all attendees are encouraged to register here to guarantee a seat.