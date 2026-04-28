Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Loco Taqueria

Since debuting in West Palm Beach’s Nora District in February, Boston-based Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar has won fans with its inventive Mexican cuisine and seafood specialties. Now it is gearing up to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with five days of deals, parties, special hours, and entertainment.

Loco will kick off May with happy hour deals with Pacifico, Corona, and Modelo on May 1. The restaurant will also host a kick-off party with Patron from 6 to 8 p.m. and welcome a DJ later that night. Guests can grab a punch card this evening and get it punched all five days of Cinco de Mayo to receive a $100 gift card to Loco.

Return May 2 for a rosé party with Hampton Water from noon to 3 p.m., complete with a DJ and complimentary oysters from 1 to 2 p.m. A Kentucky Derby party will take over the patio with live music courtesy of the Gabriel Key Band from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. A DJ set will begin that night at 9 p.m.

On May 3, Loco will host a spritz brunch with Campari, Aperol, and Ketel One from 1 to 4 p.m. Then, on May 4, oysters will be available for $1.

Finally, on May 5, Loco will open for lunch for one day only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day’s festivities will include drink specials, a mariachi band, and pinatas stuffed with gift cards from local spots, merchandise, candy, and Loco scratch-offs.