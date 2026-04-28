Recapping the GPL International Gay Polo Tournament

In front of a packed house at Patagones Polo Club, people from all walks of life gathered for a fun day of polo at the 16th annual GPL International Gay Polo Tournament.

It was more than just about winning and awards. The tournament and two-day festivities (Polotini Wigstock at Mary Lou’s in West Palm Beach and GPL Sponsors and VIP Black Tie Dinner at Patagones) leading up to the games emphasized the sport’s diversity and changing perceptions in the LGBTQ community, athletics and society at large.

“This year everybody just brought magic to our event,” said Gay Polo League founder Chip McKenney of Wellington. “It was fun. We had great polo, great food, great people and great entertainment. There was this espirit de corps that was just palatable in the air for each one of our events.

“I’m so grateful for the people who stood by us. These are complicated times in the political landscape for the LGBTQ community and DEI events. What is wonderful is when you have an event like ours you find the people that stand with you. People really brought the best of themselves. They just had a wonderful time which meant everybody had a wonderful time.”

The polo doubleheader attracted top players including 7-goaler Gringo Colombres, fresh off the U.S. Open where he played for Clearwater; local pro favorites Pablo Dorignac, Michel Dorignac, and Brandon Phillips; and award-winning author and collegiate polo champion Kareem Rosser, Executive Director of Philadelphia-based Work To Ride.

In the championship final, Goshen Hill won the Senator’s Cup. The foursome of Pete Grover, Richard Prather, Kareem Rosser and Pablo Dorignac topped Greenberg Traurig (Rachel Spencer, Jill Hunt, Kelli McLean Newton, Gringo Colombres), 5-3.

In the consolation Founder’s Cup, Cherry Knoll Farm (Gina Padilla, Gus Larrosa, Chip McKenney, Brandon Phillips) topped Melzer/Lorenzo Compass (William Ellis, Peter Secor, Lily Laurent, Michel Dorignac), 7-5. In the qualifying round, Goshen Hill defeated Cherry Knoll Farm and Greenberg Traurig beat Melzer/Lorenzo Compass.

“We had two new professionals play with us, Gringo Colombres and Brandon Phillips,” McKenney said. “That’s always a compliment when professionals are willing to participate and play in our tournaments. That was incredible.

“We had a lot of new first-time spectators and new tailgaters which was really fun. Overall, it was beautiful. The games were open and well-matched, not only exciting to play but to watch which was great.”

Fans enjoyed colorful tailgates and festive atmosphere at Patagones provided by owner Gonzalo Avendano. Pro Santi Wulff organized the horses and worked with the players matching them with the right ponies.

Decorations included goalposts wrapped in rainbow colors. The United States Tennis Association sponsored the tailgate awards including Best Theme (Zach Cain); Best In Show (Billy Vitucci’s “Stop To Smell The Roses”); Best Drink (Village of Wellington peach Sangria; and Best Food (JP Morgan Franz). Michael Bachiochi won the Best Dressed Award. The culinary team of Hugh’s Catering of Fort Lauderdale provided a variety of food.

Entertainment throughout the day was provided by DJ Citizen Jane, Miami Cheer and Fort Lauderdale Cheer.

“It was great,” said Colombres, whose all-woman team was nicknamed Gringo’s Angels. “It was my first time. I had a good time and met a lot of new people. It’s good to have something like that. It wasn’t just about polo. It was something different.

“I didn’t know my teammates, they were all new and they made me feel comfortable. We all had a good time. I hope they will invite me back.”

The GPL has raised more than $400,000 for charitable causes. Last year it raised $50,211 to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation. This year’s event is expected to top that, McKenney said.

The tournament benefited Equality Florida, with proceeds supporting the organization’s Safe & Healthy Schools Project. The initiative focuses on creating more inclusive and supportive learning environments for LGBTQ students across the state emphasizing issues such as bullying, social isolation and mental health challenges.

“We wanted to choose a charity that would have a local impact,” McKenney said. “We raised quite a bit of money which was great.”

Rosser, known for breaking barriers in the sport, was awarded the Lauracea & McCourt Partners Most Valuable Player. Tackeria Best Playing Pony was Grace, played by Kelli McLean Newton. Secor had the Best Goal of the Game.