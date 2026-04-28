A Taste of The Vineta

For a European-style getaway in the heart of Palm Beach, make a beeline for The Vineta Hotel, the long-anticipated U.S. debut from Oetker Hotels. While The Vineta sits just blocks from Worth Avenue and occupies a historic building with deep Palm Beach pedigree, the refreshed property is transportive—delivering the type of modernized old-world glamour synonymous with the Oetker collection.

Dining plays a large part in that allure. The three primary culinary outlets at The Vineta are perfectly suited to both Palm Beach locals and the visiting jet set, marrying chic decor informed by the surrounding environment with fresh fare tailored to the moment.

If that moment involves swimming, head to The Pool House. Decked out in lattice, the jewel-box restaurant welcomes sunworshippers with beachy bites such as lobster rolls, club sandwiches, tuna tartare tacos, and designer pizzas. More in the mood for drinks with friends? The Bar beckons with a well-curated selection of bespoke cocktails, zero-proof options, and shareable plates. Inspired by the botanicals at nearby Pan’s Garden, the Cocktails in Bloom are particularly impressive. Order the dramatically pink Hibiscus—a luscious blend of Bombay Sapphire Gin, hibiscus, vanilla, blackberry, and egg white—and thank us later.

The grand dame of The Vineta’s food-and-beverage program is Coco’s, named for the hotel’s address on Cocoanut Row. The restaurant evokes the sort of leisurely high-end dining associated with the South of France, with seating on an umbrella-dotted courtyard or inside a dining room buzzing with the town’s glitterati. While the spirit is French, the design is decidedly Palm Beach, expressed through a pink and green color scheme, palm fronds aplenty, vintage photographs, and a bas-relief leopard in the ceiling near the bar (an homage to the Chesterfield Hotel’s legendary Leopard Lounge, once located in the same spot).

The menu reflects this Palm-Beach-by-way-of-the-French-Riviera je ne sais quoi, even including a few signature offerings from Oetker’s iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. Start with the consommé de volaille with chestnut mushrooms and aged Pecorino, followed by the sea bass with fennel puree, crushed San Marzano tomatoes, and basil mayonnaise for the full Euro experience.

Refined hedonism may be an oxymoron, but it encapsulates Coco’s to a T. Diners can upgrade a delicate golden tomato gazpacho with a serving of Maine lobster or add a few grams of truffle to a plate of house-made tagliatelle. Desserts strike a similar balance. Expect elegant interpretations of classics, from heavenly profiteroles to chocolate and hazelnut soufflé. An unexpectedly nostalgic standout? The salted caramel turtle sundae, with vanilla ice cream, caramelized pecans, chocolate sauce, and salted caramel drizzle. It’s a distinctly Palm Beach indulgence, with a percentage of sales supporting local sea turtle conservation.