Kura Sushi Opens in Wellington

If your prime predicament when you go out for sushi is that you want to try everything, then Kura Sushi has you covered. Here, patrons can choose from more than 100 dishes as they glide by on a bi-level conveyor belt. Expect an array of rolls and nigiri, as well as noodles, soups, and sides. Did we mention that robots deliver the drinks? Kura Sushi recently opened in Wellington, marking the restaurant chain’s fifth location in Florida and first in Palm Beach County.