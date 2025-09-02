City Slicker: 2025 Lexus UX 300h F Sport

If, like me, you think Toyota’s latest Prius has all the visual appeal of a Rubbermaid door wedge, you’re going to love Lexus’ new UX 300h hybrid crossover.

Here is a cute and versatile mini-SUV that, for 2025, comes with the very same proven hybrid powertrain that’s in the low-slung Prius.

That means Toyota’s latest fuel-sipping 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas motor combined with a pair of beefy electric motors up front giving a combined 196 horsepower.

The big change from last year’s UX is an upgrade to a new lithium-ion battery pack, replacing the previous, old-school nickel-metal hydride unit. It means an increase in horseys, from 181 to 196.

In addition to a bit more power, performance and fuel economy also improved. A bit. Zero to 60 miles per hour sprinting now, according to Lexus, takes 7.7 seconds—half a second quicker. And, according to the folks at the EPA, combined mileage is now 43 to the gallon, up from 42. Every little bit helps.

These numbers alone justified the badge change from last year’s UX 250h to this new UX 300h. Whoop.

As the entry model in the Lexus line-up, the UX is compact in size, though it still looks nice and sporty with its swoopy roofline, swept-up waistline, and bold front end with that trademark, love-it-or-loathe-it Lexus spindle grille.

Base pricing kicks off at under $40,000, undercutting pretty much every other sub-compact luxury crossover, which include the likes of Audi’s Q3, Volvo’s XC40, BMW’s X1, and Mercedes’ GLA.

Step up to the fancier UX 300h Premium for $41,235, or $42,805 for the all-wheel drive version. Or go sporty with the $41,985 F Sport Design version.

I’ve just spent the week wrangling the top-of-the-line F Sport Handling version, with front-wheel drive, adaptive suspension, bolstered F Sport front seats, a 12.3-inch center touchscreen, and glowing Redline red paint. Yours for $46,500 or $48,900 loaded.

Prefer an all-wheel drive version, which entails adding an extra electric motor to the rear axle, will add $1,570 to the sticker. Think $50-grand.

Pricing close to $50,000 certainly pushes the Lexus into BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA territory, which are both superior in performance, handling, and refinement.

That 2.0-liter Prius engine powering the UX certainly wins no awards for smoothness and aural delight. Rev it hard and, together with the standard continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), it drones like a leaf-blower on wide-open throttle.

As in the Prius though, that new battery pack and strong electric motors give a worthwhile helping hand to scoot the Lexus off the line and punch out of freeway on-ramps.

And that adaptive suspension, especially in Sport mode, plus precise and well-weighted steering, does make the Lexus feel nimble and agile through the curves.

As a lover of small cars, the UX’s compact dimensions and slightly raised-up driving position also makes driving around town a joy. See that tight parking spot, and it sweeps right in.

Talking of “in,” slide into those body-hugging F Sport front seats, get a grip of the salami-thick F Sport wheel, look down at those sporty aluminum pedals, and this new UX 300 makes you feel as if you’re on the starting grid at Daytona.

Everything is typical Lexus quality, and while the heated and ventilated leather front seats with their racy red stitching look and feel great, there’s no relief from the all-black materials. Sitting inside is like being down a Kentucky coal mine.

While space up front is excellent, it’s less so in the back where both kneeroom and headroom are on the tight side. That sloping rear window, and high load platform, also reduce luggage space. Thankfully the split-folding rear seats are easy to drop.

Despite all this, this latest UX 300h hybrid, especially in F Sport Handling form, is a fine all-rounder and a serious player in this competitive sector of the market.

Certainly no one is going to confuse it with a Prius.