Clean Up the Beach In Honor of Earth Day

Discover The Palm Beaches and Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach will team up to host a the Blue Friends Society Public Self-Guided Beach Cleanup and a lineup of activities in honor of Earth Day (April 22) on April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The partnership highlights Discover The Palm Beaches’ commitment to sustainability and community engagement through its “Sea to Preserve” efforts. The number one reason why tourists come to The Palm Beaches is to visit the 47 miles of pristine beaches.

The days kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the Great American (Earth Day) Beach Clean-Up. The Great American Cleanup is a project of Keep America Beautiful, Inc. and is coordinated locally by Keep Palm Beach County Beautiful, Inc. and the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County.

After Loggerhead Marinelife Center opens to the public at 10 a.m., guests can sit on the “Marine Debris” educational talk at 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to noon, enjoy the “Catwalk Runway” student fashion program, hosted in partnership with Resource Depot.

At 12:15 p.m., catch a screening of Paradise Polluted – Pacific Plastic, followed by a Q&A with Schoolyard Films’ Amy Giannotti. An exhibit feeding and discovery show follows at 1:30 p.m.

Volunteers can register for the event by clicking the Beach Cleanup registration link and selecting the April 20 slots.