Spady Museum Unveils “Ain’t No Limits” Exhibit

The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum in Delray Beach unveiled “Ain’t No Limits,” an exhibit featuring the works of eight anonymously paired poets and visual artists, on view now through June 27.

The exhibition features 16 pieces of literary and multi-media artwork, created by artists hailing from South Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Tampa, who were brought together by a collective called Rubber Bands. Rubber Bands was chosen as the collective’s name because they encourage artists to “stretch” their work beyond self-imposed limitations.

Rubber Bands is led by Khaulah Naima Nuruddin, who also serves as the Spady Museum’s curatorial consultant, curator Tayina Deravile, and writer Sheree L. Greer.

To curate the exhibit, Rubber Bands requested that the four poets write new works. The poetry was then shared with the selected visual artists, who created inspired works in their respective mediums. In return, the poets wrote original poems inspired by the visual artists’ works.

In the gallery, visual artist Chris Friday partnered with literary artist Stephanie Jackson to create Cradle artwork in response to Ain’t No Limit poem, and Child’s Play poem in response to Small Acts of Rebellion artwork.

Visual artist Charlisa Montrope partnered with literary artist Toni Bernadette Lane to create Tracing the Elements of Change (triptych) artwork in response to Mothers Orders poem, and Behind the Green Door poem in response to Rooted Journeys artwork.

Visual artist Tracy Ann Simmonds partnered with literary artist Neudy Carolina Nuñez to create Stop Di Dyamn Dreamin’ an Go To Yuh Bed artwork in response to Whispers and Wishes poem, and El Portal poem in response to Erupt artwork.

Visual artist Shawna Moulton partnered with literary artist Gloria Muñoz to create Untitled (In a State of Rest) artwork to When the Lit Mag Rejects Another Poem About Motherhood poem, and I’m trying to write a poem about stars but all I can write about is distance poem in response to Untitled (In a State of Flux) artwork.

For more information, visit spadymuseum.com.