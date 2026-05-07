Dance.All.Day.Fest Returns to CityPlace

Community and dance will collide during the Natural Movers Foundation’s annual Dance.All.Day.Fest, returning to CityPlace in West Palm Beach May 9. Free and family-friendly, the festival welcomes guests of all ages to move, connect with others, and unleash their creativity through dance. Classes led by local teaching artists will take place throughout the day, as well as performances by local artists and companies, family workshops, and live music. The event is free to attend, but donations are welcomed.