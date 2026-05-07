Explore Local Culture During MOSAIC

MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture) is here! Throughout May, a record-breaking number of cultural organizations are offering deals on admission and experiences.

Enjoy 36 different offers from 32 cultural organizations across the county. A handful of official MOSAIC hotel partners are also embracing the celebration by offering deals and packages, as well as onsite activities.

Participating MOSAIC partners with their deals:

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens: Buy one, get one 50 percent-off admission; 10 percent-off purchases in the Museum Store

Buy one, get one 50 percent-off admission; 10 percent-off purchases in the Museum Store Armory Art Center: 10 percent-off any full-term class or camp in May

10 percent-off any full-term class or camp in May Artists of Palm Beach County: 10 percent-off Artful Cooking cookbook

10 percent-off cookbook Arts Garage: $10 off select May Performances

$10 off select May Performances Arts Warehouse: 15 percent-off May art workshops

15 percent-off May art workshops Audubon Everglades: Buy one, get one 50 percent-off tickets to “Flyaway: A Conservation Cinema Series”

Buy one, get one 50 percent-off tickets to “Flyaway: A Conservation Cinema Series” Ballet Palm Beach: 20 percent-off tickets to Giselle (May 16)

20 percent-off tickets to (May 16) Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts: 20 percent-off gift shop purchases

Boca Raton Museum of Art: Buy one, get one free admission

Buy one, get one free admission Busch Wildlife Sanctuary: Buy one, get one free Group Tour with Animal Encounter