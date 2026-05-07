Explore Local Culture During MOSAIC

Throughout May, a record-breaking number of Palm Beach County cultural organizations are offering MOSAIC deals on admission and experiences

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Photo courtesy of Mounts Botanical Garden
Photo courtesy of Mounts Botanical Garden

MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture) is here! Throughout May, a record-breaking number of cultural organizations are offering deals on admission and experiences.

Enjoy 36 different offers from 32 cultural organizations across the county. A handful of official MOSAIC hotel partners are also embracing the celebration by offering deals and packages, as well as onsite activities.

Photo courtesy of Palm Beach Zoo
Photo courtesy of Palm Beach Zoo

Participating MOSAIC partners with their deals:

  • Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens: Buy one, get one 50 percent-off admission; 10 percent-off purchases in the Museum Store
  • Armory Art Center: 10 percent-off any full-term class or camp in May
  • Artists of Palm Beach County: 10 percent-off Artful Cooking cookbook
  • Arts Garage: $10 off select May Performances
  • Arts Warehouse: 15 percent-off May art workshops
  • Audubon Everglades: Buy one, get one 50 percent-off tickets to “Flyaway: A Conservation Cinema Series”
  • Ballet Palm Beach: 20 percent-off tickets to Giselle (May 16)
  • Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts: 20 percent-off gift shop purchases
  • Boca Raton Museum of Art: Buy one, get one free admission
  • Busch Wildlife Sanctuary: Buy one, get one free Group Tour with Animal Encounter
Paris Ballet and Dance performs. Photo by Janine Harris
Paris Ballet and Dance performs. Photo by Janine Harris
  • Cox Science Center and Aquarium: Buy one, get one free admission (May 17–31)
  • Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum: Buy one, get one free admission
  • Kravis Center for Performing Arts:
    • 20 percent-off select tickets to Beetlejuice (June 2–5)
    • Free admission to “Jazz in Unexpected Places” and free souvenir
  • Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery & School of Art: Buy one, get one free registration to select Friday class
  • Loggerhead Marinelife Center:
    • Buy one, get one free Early Access/Public Guided Tour
    • 10 percent-off purchases in the gift shop
  • Melted Aromas: $30 off Candle Making Class for two
  • Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens: $2 off admission
  • Mounts Botanical Garden: Buy one, get one free admission and a free plant from the nursery
  • Norton Museum of Art: Buy one, get one free general admission

    Photo courtesy of the Norton Museum of Art
    Photo courtesy of the Norton Museum of Art

  • Palm Beach Dramaworks: Buy one, get one free ticket to Vineland Place (May 15–31)
  • Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society: 50 percent-off general admission tickets
  • Paris Ballet & Dance: 10 percent-off Tickets to Cinderella and More (May 24)
  • Resource Depot: 15 percent-off TreasuRE Boutique Store & Materials Marketplace and free gift with purchase
  • Schoolhouse Children’s Museum: $3 off admission
  • Spady Cultural Heritage Museum: 50 percent-off admission to Enhanced Museum Experience
  • Taras Oceanographic Foundation: 15 percent-off Dolphin Expedition Tours
  • The Artwork of Reuben Hall: Free gift with tour
  • The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum: Free museum admission (normally $12)
  • Visit Palm Beach: 25 percent-off Catamaran Cruise or Tour
  • Yesteryear Village Living History Park: Buy one, get one free admission

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