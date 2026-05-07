Explore Local Culture During MOSAIC

MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture) is here! Throughout May, a record-breaking number of cultural organizations are offering deals on admission and experiences.
Enjoy 36 different offers from 32 cultural organizations across the county. A handful of official MOSAIC hotel partners are also embracing the celebration by offering deals and packages, as well as onsite activities.
Participating MOSAIC partners with their deals:
- Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens: Buy one, get one 50 percent-off admission; 10 percent-off purchases in the Museum Store
- Armory Art Center: 10 percent-off any full-term class or camp in May
- Artists of Palm Beach County: 10 percent-off Artful Cooking cookbook
- Arts Garage: $10 off select May Performances
- Arts Warehouse: 15 percent-off May art workshops
- Audubon Everglades: Buy one, get one 50 percent-off tickets to “Flyaway: A Conservation Cinema Series”
- Ballet Palm Beach: 20 percent-off tickets to Giselle (May 16)
- Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts: 20 percent-off gift shop purchases
- Boca Raton Museum of Art: Buy one, get one free admission
- Busch Wildlife Sanctuary: Buy one, get one free Group Tour with Animal Encounter
- Cox Science Center and Aquarium: Buy one, get one free admission (May 17–31)
- Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum: Buy one, get one free admission
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Kravis Center for Performing Arts:
- 20 percent-off select tickets to Beetlejuice (June 2–5)
- Free admission to “Jazz in Unexpected Places” and free souvenir
- Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery & School of Art: Buy one, get one free registration to select Friday class
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Loggerhead Marinelife Center:
- Buy one, get one free Early Access/Public Guided Tour
- 10 percent-off purchases in the gift shop
- Melted Aromas: $30 off Candle Making Class for two
- Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens: $2 off admission
- Mounts Botanical Garden: Buy one, get one free admission and a free plant from the nursery
- Norton Museum of Art: Buy one, get one free general admission
- Palm Beach Dramaworks: Buy one, get one free ticket to Vineland Place (May 15–31)
- Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society: 50 percent-off general admission tickets
- Paris Ballet & Dance: 10 percent-off Tickets to Cinderella and More (May 24)
- Resource Depot: 15 percent-off TreasuRE Boutique Store & Materials Marketplace and free gift with purchase
- Schoolhouse Children’s Museum: $3 off admission
- Spady Cultural Heritage Museum: 50 percent-off admission to Enhanced Museum Experience
- Taras Oceanographic Foundation: 15 percent-off Dolphin Expedition Tours
- The Artwork of Reuben Hall: Free gift with tour
- The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum: Free museum admission (normally $12)
- Visit Palm Beach: 25 percent-off Catamaran Cruise or Tour
- Yesteryear Village Living History Park: Buy one, get one free admission
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